ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Troy Downtown Marina is located on the Upper Hudson River just south of the Federal Dam and Lock in Troy, New York. The city-owned marina is located in the heart of Troy, giving boaters easy access to the restaurants, shops, and history of downtown Troy, The marina consists of floating docks and 300 feet of bulkhead with a water depth of 16 feet. Over the past several years the marina has been closed due to the rebuilding of the Hudson River seawall caused by damage from Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.
Troy Downtown Marina reopened this summer with a newly built dock master house, and showers and restrooms for boaters. The city of Troy has selected Oasis Marinas, an Annapolis, Maryland-based marina management company to operate the facility. Oasis Marinas will oversee the day-to-day operations, boat services, facilities and grounds maintenance, marketing, and more at Troy Downtown Marina. Currently, Oasis Marinas manages one other property in the state of New York, Harris Bay Yacht Club, located on Lake George.
"The City of Troy is excited to partner with Oasis Marinas as we reopen the Troy Downtown Marina for the 2021 boating season. Oasis brings a level of professionalism and experience that will elevate the Troy Downtown Marina into one of the premier boating destinations in upstate New York. The modern amenities and services offered at our newly-rebuilt facility will anchor Troy's position on the Hudson River/Erie Canal, providing day-trippers and new visitors immediate entertainment opportunities located just steps from our historic and beautiful Hudson River waterfront."
Oasis Marinas was founded by a group of boaters with executive expertise in hospitality and technology who are dedicated to creating a high-quality experience. The Oasis Marinas portfolio is closing on nearly 40 amazing properties, over 6,500 wet & dry slips under management, and hundreds of RV pads, spanning from the Northeast, the Chesapeake Bay, and Potomac, down to the coast of Florida.
"We are thrilled to be continuing our growth in the Northeast and the state of New York," says Dan Cowens, CEO, and Founder, Oasis Marinas. "Downtown Troy has so much culture and history to offer boaters. As a must-stop destination on the Hudson River, Troy Downtown Marina will stand as a staple property in the Oasis portfolio. Our company looks forward to working with the city of Troy and bringing our hospitality services to boaters."
Currently, the marina is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m EST. For more information regarding Troy Downtown Marina, please contact troymarina@oasismarinas.com or visit troymarina.com.
About Oasis Marinas
Oasis Marinas was founded in 2014 and is a privately held marina management company based out of Annapolis, MD. The company provides marina management services to marina owners that support all aspects of the marina, including boat slips, provisions, fuel docks, and the associated contracts with the vendors running the maintenance services, restaurants, and other business services such as marina redevelopment and construction. Oasis' mission is to incorporate a consistent, fun, welcoming, and well-maintained environment in every Oasis-managed marina. Learn more about us at http://www.oasismarinas.com.
