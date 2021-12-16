ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oasis Marinas has expanded their operational management portfolio in Connecticut with the addition of Old Harbor Marina in Clinton, Mystic Point Marina in downtown Mystic, and Seaboard Marina, in Glastonbury.
Oasis Marinas currently operates four marinas in the northeast region – one already in Clinton, CT, another in Rhode Island, and two in upstate New York. The three new Connecticut marinas, Old Harbor Marina, Mystic Point Marina and Seaboard Marina, have enhanced the management company's brand as well as reinforced the fact that Oasis Marinas is the fastest growing marina management company in the country.
"Our focus has always been to provide excellent, friendly, marina services to boaters and this expansion solidifies our opportunities to do that in the Northeast," said Oasis Marinas CEO Dan Cowens.
Epum Marina Partners, which was founded in 2020, is a firm that invests in and develops marinas and marina-anchored properties across the country. As a whole, Epum has worked on over 500 projects and has a combined 100 years of experience working in the real estate space. Epum acquired Old Harbor Marina and Mystic Point Marina November 1, 2021 and swiftly called upon Oasis to manage the properties. The ownership group just recently acquired Seaboard Marina in late November 2021 as well. Oasis' main goal is to provide exceptional customer service and high-quality experience to these properties. All three provide an enticing opportunity for Oasis Marinas to spread its roots in the northeast, after being primarily focused in the Chesapeake Bay region, Florida and Lake Erie.
Royden Cooper with Epum Marina Partners stated, "We are enthusiastic to have contracted Oasis Marinas for these marinas. The Oasis team has expert knowledge, a wealth of experience, and will undoubtedly bring our boaters a fresh experience."
Old Harbor Marina in Clinton, CT, is at the eastern end of the Harbor and operates as a full-service boat maintenance and storage facility. The marina accommodates both power and sailboats, providing easy access to popular vacation spots in the northeast including Long Island, Rhode Island and the beautiful coastal communities in Connecticut. Staffed with a team of trained technicians, Old Harbor Marina is equipped to repair almost any vessel. The marina also offers transient slips, electric hook-ups, a picnic area for families, and restroom facilities. This property will be Oasis Marinas' second location in Clinton, one of the most boater friendly destinations in the state. With an extraordinary amount of water activities, fishing, dining, and islands to explore in the area, Old Harbor Marina is ready to welcome all boaters in the region.
Mystic Point Marina is a premier marina in historic downtown Mystic, Connecticut. Right on Mystic Harbor, facing Williams Beach Park, Mystic Point Marina has over 100 slips, offering seasonal dockage, winter storage, and on-site boat servicing including engine repairs and boat detailing. Mystic has a distinct New England charm, with its colorful shops and restaurants downtown. This seaport is a well-known hotspot for visitors. The quaint town has a robust fishing and boating community.
The third property Oasis Marinas will take operational management for is Seaboard Marina in Glastonbury, CT. Much further inland than the previous two, Seaboard Marina is directly on the Connecticut River, just 10 miles south of Hartford, straight north from Old Saybrook. Located on 8.5 acres on the Connecticut River, this impressive marina has 225 slips, and can accommodate vessels up to 55' in length. Seaboard Marina offers both power and water for boaters, a full-service gas dock, snack shop, pump out, and trained repair and maintenance staff on-site. The marina is in a well-protected cove, giving boaters a relaxing and peaceful experience on the water.
