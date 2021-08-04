MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OATI is pleased to announce our acceptance into the LoRa Alliance®, a non-profit organization committed to the development and promotion of the LoRaWAN® standard, the leading long range wide-area networking (LPWAN) technology. Through collaborative efforts, the LoRa Alliance works to standardize the use of LPWA networks to enable large scale Internet-of-Things (IoT) deployments. The adoption of these networks will lead to advancements in Smart Cities, agriculture, advanced metering, and much more.
OATI has supported the use of LoRaWAN technology through the AMIoT™ Solution, a cost-effective, non-proprietary Advanced Metering Solution (AMI) that leverages IoT technology and LoRaWAN networks to communicate with LoRa-based meters. Through collaboration with the LoRa Alliance, OATI will further assist in field proving the cost and performance benefits that LoRaWAN technology provides.
"OATI is a strong addition to the LoRa Alliance membership and I look forward to its contributions, especially in the rapidly-growing area of smart metering," said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. "Metering is an ideal use case for the LoRaWAN standard, and once a LoRaWAN network is active for metering it offers significant expansion opportunities to add new applications without a further investment in infrastructure. I look forward to following OATI as it grows its deployed base in this market and beyond."
"We look forward to bringing our expertise with LoRaWAN networks to a like-minded and talented team," said Sasan Mokhtari, President and CEO of OATI. "Through our combined efforts, we can enable further adoption of LoRaWAN technology smart infrastructure."
About OATI
OATI provides innovative solutions that simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today's energy commerce and Smart Grid. Serving more than 2,000 customers in North America, OATI successfully deploys and hosts diverse mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines.
OATI (http://www.oati.com) is a leading provider of Smart Grid, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, Distribution, and Market Management products and services. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California, Punjab, Telangana, and Singapore. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.
LoRaWAN® and LoRa Alliance® are marks used under license from the LoRa Alliance®.
Media Contact
Jerry Dempsey, OATI, 763.201.2000, communications@oati.net
SOURCE OATI