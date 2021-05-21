ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Options Medical Weight Loss, a successful medical weight loss program with a proven record of helping patients lose weight by making lifestyle changes with a focus on personal nutrition. The medical weight loss center grew exponentially over the last year since the pandemic took its toll on the nation. This weight loss center recently opened new locations in Illinois, Ohio and Florida with another opening soon in Largo, Florida. More locations will be opening soon not far from the most recently opened weight loss center in St. Petersburg, Florida. Most national franchise brand growth was sparked by evidence from the CDC that obesity increases the risk of severe illness from COVID-19. The same report indicated that a potential complication from obesity is a weakened immune system, but the chronic disease is a treatable COVID-19 risk factor, and Americans can minimize their chances of complications through weight loss.
"The focus for Options Medical Weight Loss has always been patient health. When quarantine was recommended, I directed our team to implement specific modified office operational protocols which allowed weight loss doctors and staff to continue providing safe weight loss care to our patients," said William Barton President and Co-Founder of Options Medical Weight Loss. Even during the uncertainty that the pandemic brought, Options Medical Weight Loss offices remained open. Telemedicine was even implemented for weight loss patients who were unable to safely attend in-person weight loss counselor visits.
Barton leads the weight loss company with future growth in mind and remained committed to communication through the worst of the pandemic, hosting regular calls and encouraging weight loss centers to share best practices. "This has been the kind of challenge I never expected when I opened the first Options Medical Weight Loss in Chicago, Illinois. I am proud our system has thrived during this time and I am energized by the prospect of new growth and success as obesity and metabolic syndrome are recognized as serious conditions and potential contributing factors to other health conditions."
Regarding BMI and obesity, studies have found:
- Obesity is related to other major chronic diseases like diabetes, heart failure, stroke and asthma that may lead to an increased risk of pneumonia.
- A study of cases indicates that risks of hospital admission, ICU admission, ventilator use and death are higher with an increased BMI.
- The relationship between BMI and death from the virus is higher in men and patients under sixty years in age.
Options Medical Weight Loss is planning to continue to grow with prospective franchisees, both investors and medical weight loss doctors with a "patient first" and "relationship-centered" mentality for working with patients. People who join the team should also be passionate about improving the health of the people living in the community they serve.
