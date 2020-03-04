MCLEAN, Va., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OBXtek Inc. was awarded a contract with the Department of State supporting the Bureau of Diplomatic Security's Technical Security Engineering (TSE) Division. The five-year $44.2 million contract was awarded through the OASIS Small Business contract vehicle.
"OBXtek is honored to have been selected by the Bureau of Diplomatic Security, and we look forward to supporting their mission of protecting U.S. personnel worldwide," said Dale Spencer, OBXtek president and chief operating officer. "This award demonstrates our proven and successful expertise in training and program management support services."
OBXtek will provide program management, operational support, and administrative support services as well as training development analysis and training program management. The Department of State, Bureau of Diplomatic Security is responsible for the protection of U.S. personnel, official facilities, and residences domestic and overseas at over 260 Foreign Service posts worldwide.
About OBXtek
OBXtek is a relationship-driven cybersecurity, logistics, intelligence and information technology company committed to excellence. OBXtek's accomplished teams have an established reputation for consistently and efficiently achieving goals for our portfolio of federal government customers. For the latest news or for more information, visit www.obxtek.com. Follow OBXtek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.