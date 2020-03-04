OBXtek_Logo.jpg

OBXtek is a relationship-driven information technology and diversified professional services company committed to excellence. For more information, visit www.obxtek.com.

 By OBXtek Inc.

MCLEAN, Va., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OBXtek Inc. was awarded a contract with the Department of State supporting the Bureau of Diplomatic Security's Technical Security Engineering (TSE) Division. The five-year $44.2 million contract was awarded through the OASIS Small Business contract vehicle.

"OBXtek is honored to have been selected by the Bureau of Diplomatic Security, and we look forward to supporting their mission of protecting U.S. personnel worldwide," said Dale Spencer, OBXtek president and chief operating officer. "This award demonstrates our proven and successful expertise in training and program management support services."

OBXtek will provide program management, operational support, and administrative support services as well as training development analysis and training program management. The Department of State, Bureau of Diplomatic Security is responsible for the protection of U.S. personnel, official facilities, and residences domestic and overseas at over 260 Foreign Service posts worldwide.

About OBXtek
OBXtek is a relationship-driven cybersecurity, logistics, intelligence and information technology company committed to excellence. OBXtek's accomplished teams have an established reputation for consistently and efficiently achieving goals for our portfolio of federal government customers. For the latest news or for more information, visit www.obxtek.com. Follow OBXtek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.