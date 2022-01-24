CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Tomo announced today that two notables in the intellectual property (IP) market, Dr. Alan Marco and Bruce W. Napper, have joined the firm, expanding our capabilities in the areas of antitrust and SEP/FRAND litigation, financial damages, and related testimony.
"Brian and Alan further strengthen Ocean Tomo's ability to contribute at the highest level of client organizations – corporate Board of Directors and throughout the C-suite -- on the most important matters related to competition, technology, and litigation risk management," notes James E. Malackowski, firm Chief Executive.
Dr. Marco is the first to serve in the role of Chief Economist for Ocean Tomo. As the former Chief Economist for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Dr. Marco brings unique macroeconomic and global policy experience to the firm. Dr. Marco has experience advising many domestic and international organizations, including national IP offices. In his role as Ocean Tomo Chief Economist, Dr. Marco also works on client matters involving complex economic and competition issues and advises firm leadership on trends likely affecting our clients. In particular, he will contribute by:
Partnering with senior leadership and the firm's board of advisors to guide future Ocean Tomo product/service development;
Working with other firm financial and IP market experts to provide subject-matter expert opinion to the courts in disputes at the intersection of antitrust and intellectual property rights; and
Serving as an outsourced peer advisor to Corporate Offices of the Chief Economist and senior law firm managing partners on econometric matters.
"For two decades, Ocean Tomo has been at the forefront of innovation in the intellectual property marketplace," says Alan. "As an economist, it's exciting to be a part of a team of experts continually bringing new ideas to a dynamic industry."
Consistent with Ocean Tomo's "teaching, rather than telling" form of expert testimony, Dr. Marco is a professor of public policy at the Georgia Institute of Technology. He has published numerous articles, reports, book chapters, and papers, including a popular TEDx talk entitled "Why the patent system should look more like Indiana and less like Kentucky".
Brian W. Napper, an IP industry stalwart, joins Ocean Tomo as a Managing Director and senior testifying and consulting expert in Ocean Tomo's San Francisco office. He also participates as a member of Ocean Tomo's leadership team. Mr. Napper has helped define IP-damages theory throughout his three-plus decade career while serving as an expert in many precedent-setting matters including Uniloc v. Microsoft and Lucent v. Gateway.
On more than 80 occasions spanning ten years, Mr. Napper has provided deposition, trial, and arbitration testimony across a wide range of courts and tribunals. He has provided testimony before the International Trade Commission (ITC) and several arbitration panels, including the International Chamber of Commerce on issues of domestic industry, economic damages, and Fair Reasonable And Non-Discriminatory (FRAND) licensing rates. Beyond litigation, Mr. Napper has also analyzed the value of IP across hundreds of engagements, providing transaction, valuation, commercialization, and IP management advice. His work spans numerous industries including telecom, semiconductors, life sciences, medical device, software, cloud computing, and social media for clients in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.
"Ocean Tomo's worldwide reach," says Brian, "provides an ideal platform for me to continue serving global clients in providing IP innovative strategy, use, valuation, licensing, and damages analyses to enhance company values."
About Ocean Tomo
Established in 2003, Ocean Tomo, LLC provides Financial Expert, Management Consulting, and Advisory services related to intellectual property (IP) and other intangible assets; corporate accounting investigations; regulatory and reporting obligations; solvency and restructuring; and contractual or competition disputes.
Practice offerings address economic damage calculations and testimony; accounting investigations and financial forensics; technology and intangible asset valuation; strategy and risk management consulting; mergers and acquisitions; debt and equity private placement; and IP brokerage.
Intangible assets comprise 90 percent of business value but are also subject to significant impairment due to enterprise and regulatory compliance risk. Ocean Tomo assists clients – corporations, law firms, governments, and institutional investors – in realizing Intellectual Capital Equity® value broadly defined.
Media Contact
Kristi L Stathis, Ocean Tomo, 7732944360, kstathis@oceantomo.com
SOURCE Ocean Tomo