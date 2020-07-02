STOCKHOLM, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Yield ASA is pleased to announce that it has taken delivery of the newcastlemax dry bulk newbuilding Mineral Qingdao today. Upon delivery, the vessel commenced a 15 years bareboat charter to CMB NV.
CONTACT:
Company contact:
Eirik Eide
CFO
Tel +47-24-13-01-91
Investor Relations contact:
Marius Magelie
(SVP Finance & Investor Relations)
Tel +47-24-13-01-82
