RESTON, Va., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recognition of accelerated growth, Oceus Networks is excited to announce the addition of Paul McQuillan to the Oceus Networks team. In his new role as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, Paul will lead the Business Development, Sales Operations and Market Communications for Oceus Networks. Paul, already a strategic advisor to the Battle Investment Group, which acquired Oceus Networks in 2020, has a long track record of driving accelerated growth for the companies he leads.
Paul is an accomplished executive leader with more than 30+ years of proven success in delivering tech-enabled services and technology solutions for global companies in highly competitive markets. During his career, Paul has served in numerous roles, including as a strategist for the development of new markets, providing thought leadership on technology and solutions, and working as a collaborator on empowering and supporting operational support resources.
Paul will report to Jeff Harman, President of Oceus Networks. "Paul brings the expertise needed to expand our business and will be a great addition to the management team," said Jeff Harman. Brad Antle, Executive Chairman of Oceus Networks, stated: "We are excited to have Paul join the team, as he brings all the right attributes to accelerate our growth."
As part of their expansion, Oceus Networks will seek to invest more in technology to advance security and resiliency in 5G and advance concepts around 6G for DoD and Commercial Private networks.
About Oceus Networks
Oceus Networks' mission is to enable our customers to securely communicate anywhere at any time. Our team of former U.S. military and telecommunications experts works to solve the unique communication and data challenges in a wide range of a commercial private networks, combat tactical, austere, and emergency response situations. We develop, integrate, and customize technology for delivering access to fast, reliable broadband connectivity in mission-critical operations. Our large-scale private cellular networks can be deployed rapidly and efficiently in environments where communications infrastructure is inadequate, damaged, or non-existent. As a Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (C5ISR) hardware and software solutions integrator and provider, our capabilities extend even further than our deep cellular expertise. To find out more, visit http://www.oceusnetworks.com.
