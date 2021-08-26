GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Distinguished Philadelphia eye care practitioners join industry-leading ophthalmology group
OCLI Vision, an internationally recognized, multi-practice ophthalmology group located in the Northeast, announces that the comprehensive ophthalmologists and optometrist from Keystone Eye Associates, LLC have joined its team of world-renowned eye care experts.
Dennis Slochower, MD is a board-certified ophthalmologist and eye surgeon whose expertise includes anterior segment surgery, cataract and intraocular lens surgery, laser refractive surgery, glaucoma and external disease of the eye, and higher-technology implants. He received a BA degree from George Washington University in Washington, DC, followed by his medical degree from The Chicago Medical School (now Rosalind Franklin University) in Chicago, Illinois.
John Siliquini, Jr., MD, a board-certified ophthalmologist and eye surgeon with specialized expertise in cataract surgery and advanced technology intraocular lens implantation, has helped thousands of patients manage diabetic eye disease, macular degeneration, and glaucoma. Graduating with honors from LaSalle University in Philadelphia with a BA in chemistry, Dr. Siliquini went on to receive his medical degree from Thomas Jefferson Medical College.
Ravi D. Patel, MD is a board-certified ophthalmologist and eye surgeon specializing in vitreoretinal surgery and medical retinal conditions. Dr. Patel was awarded his medical degree from George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, DC. He completed his Ophthalmology Residency and Vitreoretinal Surgical Fellowship at the University of Chicago.
Jason Flamendorf, MD is a comprehensive ophthalmologist with expertise in cataract surgery and glaucoma treatments. He graduated summa cum laude from New York University with a BS in chemistry. He received his medical degree from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. Dr. Flamendorf completed his glaucoma fellowship at Wills Eye Hospital.
Lawrence Roach, OD is a skilled optometrist with particular expertise in the measurement and fitting of contact lenses. Dr. Roach received a BA in chemistry from Temple University and then attended the Pennsylvania College of Optometry in Philadelphia, where he received his Doctor of Optometry degree.
According to Keystone's Dennis Slochower, MD, "My colleagues and I are honored to be members of OCLI Vision's team of internationally known eye care leaders. We share their commitment to providing patients with the highest level of ophthalmic services and we'll continue to serve our community with a seamless continuum of expert eye care."
OCLI is a leading ophthalmology practice whose growth is supported by the management and administrative services of Spectrum Vision Partners (SVP), an organization serving many of the top ophthalmology groups and ambulatory eye surgery centers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Keystone Eye Associates, LLC is Spectrum's 14th affiliation since 2017.
"I'm pleased to announce that Spectrum Vision Partners has chosen the highly accomplished doctors at Philadelphia's Keystone Eye Associates, LLC to join OCLI Vision's world-renowned ocular team," says Tom Burke, SVP's CEO. "Keystone's respected eye care practitioners have always been committed to providing outstanding community-based ophthalmic care throughout the Philadelphia area and we welcome them—and their dedication—to OCLI."
About OCLI Vision
Founded in 1997, OCLI Vision (https://www.ocli.net) is one of the leading ophthalmology practices in the United States. With 20 state-of-the-art clinics in New York, it offers the most advanced technology available, providing patients with a wide range of ophthalmic services and treatments. OCLI Vision is led by a large group of highly skilled ophthalmologists in each major sub-specialty of eye care, who provide comprehensive eye care services, including treatment for cataracts, corneal disease, glaucoma, retinal disease, oculoplastics, refractive surgery, and neuro-ophthalmology.
About Spectrum Vision Partners
Spectrum Vision Partners (https://www.spectrumvisionpartners.com) is a leading management services organization, serving the ophthalmology sector. With nearly 800 employees providing world-class practice management and administrative solutions to a network of nationally renowned, multi-specialty ophthalmologists in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, Spectrum Vision Partners (SVP) supports 27clinic locations, three state-licensed ambulatory centers, and over 70 surgeons, doctors and other medical professionals. Spectrum provides a comprehensive set of business support functions, including billing and collections, credential services, marketing, physician recruitment, ASC development, financial and accounting services, benefits and payroll management and information technology. The company's corporate service center is located at 825 East Gate Boulevard, Suite 111, Garden City, NY 11530.
