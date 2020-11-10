WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the third quarter of 2020.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending September 30, 2020, was $516,483 or $0.58 per common share.  This compares to $629,863 or $0.71 per common share for the third quarter of 2019 and $889,370 or $0.99 per common share for the second quarter of 2020.  Third quarter 2020's results included $487,500 of loan loss provision expense versus $142,500 for the third quarter of 2019 and $187,500 for the second quarter of 2020.  

Unaudited net income YTD as of September 30, 2020 was $1,555,195 or $1.73 per common share.  This compares to $1,822,985 or $2.03 per common share for YTD as of September 30 of the prior year.  This represents a decrease of 14.7% in net earnings YTD September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

Total assets as of September 30, 2020, were $469.4 million, compared to total assets of $399.5 million as of December 31, 2019.  Total loans were $326.1 million and deposits were $391.2 million as of September 30, 2020.  This compared to total loans of $248.8 million and deposits of $361.5 million at December 31, 2019.  As of September 30, 2020, total loans have increased 31.1% and total deposits have increased 8.2% versus December 31, 2019. 

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee stated "while third quarter 2020's earnings showed a decline over the third quarter of 2019, this was the result of additional loan loss provisioning in the third quarter. This move, along with the successful completion of a $10 million subordinated debt capital raise in August, both serve to further strengthen our balance sheet."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service loan production office.  In February 2020, Oconee State bank celebrated 60 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. 

 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET












9/30/2020


12/31/2019





(Unaudited)



ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$          61,243,175


$           38,099,324



Securities available for sale (at fair value)

56,632,642


99,228,506



Other investment

359,600


314,900



Mortgage loans held for sale

9,916,992


1,572,800



Loans, less allowance for loan







losses

326,077,498


248,771,230



Premises and equipment

4,257,940


4,294,867



Other real estate owned

--


--



Other assets

10,865,826


7,239,812




Total Assets

$        469,353,672


$         399,521,439








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:






Deposits

$        391,183,960


$         361,522,574



Repurchase agreements

--


--



Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized  expenses

9,783,216





Dividends payable

--


--



Other borrowings

28,552,722


--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,408,448


2,331,769




Total Liabilities

431,928,346


363,854,343









Stockholder's Equity:






Common Stock

1,792,750


1,793,760



Restricted Stock

(36,745)


(36,745)



Additional Paid in Capital

4,122,790


4,139,146



Retained earnings

30,517,383


29,501,154



Unrealized gain/loss on securities

1,029,150


269,781




Total Stockholder's Equity

37,425,327


35,667,096











Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$        469,353,672


$         399,521,439

 

 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME - QTD










9/30/2020


9/30/2019




(Unaudited)



Interest Income:




   Loans

$          3,820,044


$           3,231,071

   Securities available for sale






State, County & Municipal

82,218


96,282



Treasuries & Agencies

168,215


285,207



Corporate

12,531




Federal funds sold & other

19,813


82,050


Total Interest Income

4,102,822


3,694,609







Interest Expense:





Deposits

338,078


403,897


Other

117,597


1,272


Total Interest Expense

455,675


405,169









Net interest income

3,647,147


3,289,440







Provision for loan losses

487,500


142,500







   Net income after provision for loan loss

3,159,647


3,146,940







Noninterest income




   Service charge on deposit accounts

109,566


156,199


Gain on Sale of Assets

(4,864)


--


Securities gains (losses), net

18,866


(3,119)


Mortgage banking income

627,119


152,128


SBA loan related income

279,804


215,077


Commissions on investment sales

147,232


99,115


Other

310,801


299,555


Total noninterest income

1,488,524


918,955







Noninterest expense




   Salaries and employee benefits

2,593,803


2,113,003


Occupancy

306,541


332,058


Other operating

1,139,494


838,223


Total noninterest expense

4,039,838


3,283,284








   Income before provision for income tax

608,333


782,612







Provision for income taxes

91,850


152,749









Net Income

$             516,483


$              629,863









Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

895,237


$              899,051



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

895,401


899,778



QTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                   0.58


$                    0.71

 

 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD






9/30/2020


9/30/2019


(Unaudited)



Interest Income:





Loans

$          10,885,055


$             9,159,963

   Securities available for sale






State, County & Municipal

257,010


360,818



Treasuries & Agencies

665,164


963,299



Corporate

13,406




Federal funds sold & other

180,068


230,291

Total Interest Income

12,000,704


10,714,370





Interest Expense:





Deposits

1,310,370


1,047,738


Other

135,793


10,813


Total Interest Expense

1,446,163


1,058,551







Net interest income

10,554,541


9,655,819





Provision for loan losses

862,500


427,500





   Net income after provision for loan loss

9,692,041


9,228,319





Noninterest income





Service charges on deposit accounts

339,613


444,634


Gain on Sale of Assets

(18,155)


--


Securities gains (losses), net

182,860


6,507


Mortgage banking income

1,250,518


323,360


SBA loan related income

589,352


804,777


Commissions on investment sales

430,521


386,363


Other

920,082


943,599


Total noninterest income

3,694,791


2,909,240







Noninterest expense




   Salaries and employee benefits

7,491,765


6,314,993


Occupancy

899,999


978,378


Other operating

3,097,216


2,593,485


Total noninterest expense

11,488,980


9,886,856








   Income before provision for income tax

1,897,852


2,250,703







Provision for income taxes

342,657


427,718









Net Income

$            1,555,195


$             1,822,985









Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

895,237


$                899,051



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

895,401


899,778



YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                     1.73


$                      2.03

 

 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.