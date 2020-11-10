WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the third quarter of 2020. Unaudited net income for the three months ending September 30, 2020, was $516,483 or $0.58 per common share. This compares to $629,863 or $0.71 per common share for the third quarter of 2019 and $889,370 or $0.99 per common share for the second quarter of 2020. Third quarter 2020's results included $487,500 of loan loss provision expense versus $142,500 for the third quarter of 2019 and $187,500 for the second quarter of 2020.
Unaudited net income YTD as of September 30, 2020 was $1,555,195 or $1.73 per common share. This compares to $1,822,985 or $2.03 per common share for YTD as of September 30 of the prior year. This represents a decrease of 14.7% in net earnings YTD September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.
Total assets as of September 30, 2020, were $469.4 million, compared to total assets of $399.5 million as of December 31, 2019. Total loans were $326.1 million and deposits were $391.2 million as of September 30, 2020. This compared to total loans of $248.8 million and deposits of $361.5 million at December 31, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, total loans have increased 31.1% and total deposits have increased 8.2% versus December 31, 2019.
Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee stated "while third quarter 2020's earnings showed a decline over the third quarter of 2019, this was the result of additional loan loss provisioning in the third quarter. This move, along with the successful completion of a $10 million subordinated debt capital raise in August, both serve to further strengthen our balance sheet."
Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service loan production office. In February 2020, Oconee State bank celebrated 60 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEET
9/30/2020
12/31/2019
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 61,243,175
$ 38,099,324
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
56,632,642
99,228,506
Other investment
359,600
314,900
Mortgage loans held for sale
9,916,992
1,572,800
Loans, less allowance for loan
losses
326,077,498
248,771,230
Premises and equipment
4,257,940
4,294,867
Other real estate owned
--
--
Other assets
10,865,826
7,239,812
Total Assets
$ 469,353,672
$ 399,521,439
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits
$ 391,183,960
$ 361,522,574
Repurchase agreements
--
--
Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses
9,783,216
Dividends payable
--
--
Other borrowings
28,552,722
--
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
2,408,448
2,331,769
Total Liabilities
431,928,346
363,854,343
Stockholder's Equity:
Common Stock
1,792,750
1,793,760
Restricted Stock
(36,745)
(36,745)
Additional Paid in Capital
4,122,790
4,139,146
Retained earnings
30,517,383
29,501,154
Unrealized gain/loss on securities
1,029,150
269,781
Total Stockholder's Equity
37,425,327
35,667,096
Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity
$ 469,353,672
$ 399,521,439
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF INCOME - QTD
9/30/2020
9/30/2019
(Unaudited)
Interest Income:
Loans
$ 3,820,044
$ 3,231,071
Securities available for sale
State, County & Municipal
82,218
96,282
Treasuries & Agencies
168,215
285,207
Corporate
12,531
Federal funds sold & other
19,813
82,050
Total Interest Income
4,102,822
3,694,609
Interest Expense:
Deposits
338,078
403,897
Other
117,597
1,272
Total Interest Expense
455,675
405,169
Net interest income
3,647,147
3,289,440
Provision for loan losses
487,500
142,500
Net income after provision for loan loss
3,159,647
3,146,940
Noninterest income
Service charge on deposit accounts
109,566
156,199
Gain on Sale of Assets
(4,864)
--
Securities gains (losses), net
18,866
(3,119)
Mortgage banking income
627,119
152,128
SBA loan related income
279,804
215,077
Commissions on investment sales
147,232
99,115
Other
310,801
299,555
Total noninterest income
1,488,524
918,955
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,593,803
2,113,003
Occupancy
306,541
332,058
Other operating
1,139,494
838,223
Total noninterest expense
4,039,838
3,283,284
Income before provision for income tax
608,333
782,612
Provision for income taxes
91,850
152,749
Net Income
$ 516,483
$ 629,863
Period-Ending Outstanding Shares
895,237
$ 899,051
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
895,401
899,778
QTD Earnings Per Common Share
$ 0.58
$ 0.71
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD
9/30/2020
9/30/2019
(Unaudited)
Interest Income:
Loans
$ 10,885,055
$ 9,159,963
Securities available for sale
State, County & Municipal
257,010
360,818
Treasuries & Agencies
665,164
963,299
Corporate
13,406
Federal funds sold & other
180,068
230,291
Total Interest Income
12,000,704
10,714,370
Interest Expense:
Deposits
1,310,370
1,047,738
Other
135,793
10,813
Total Interest Expense
1,446,163
1,058,551
Net interest income
10,554,541
9,655,819
Provision for loan losses
862,500
427,500
Net income after provision for loan loss
9,692,041
9,228,319
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
339,613
444,634
Gain on Sale of Assets
(18,155)
--
Securities gains (losses), net
182,860
6,507
Mortgage banking income
1,250,518
323,360
SBA loan related income
589,352
804,777
Commissions on investment sales
430,521
386,363
Other
920,082
943,599
Total noninterest income
3,694,791
2,909,240
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
7,491,765
6,314,993
Occupancy
899,999
978,378
Other operating
3,097,216
2,593,485
Total noninterest expense
11,488,980
9,886,856
Income before provision for income tax
1,897,852
2,250,703
Provision for income taxes
342,657
427,718
Net Income
$ 1,555,195
$ 1,822,985
Period-Ending Outstanding Shares
895,237
$ 899,051
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
895,401
899,778
YTD Earnings Per Common Share
$ 1.73
$ 2.03