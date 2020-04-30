WATKINSVILLE, Ga., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the first quarter of 2020.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending March 31, 2020, was $149,342 or $0.16 per common share.  This compares to $523,877 or $0.58 per common share for the first quarter of the prior year.  This represents a 71.5% decrease in net earnings in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. 

Total assets as of March 31, 2020, were $391.1 million, compared to total assets of $399.5 million as of December 31, 2019.  Total loans were $266.4 million and deposits were $351.8 million as of March 31, 2020.  This compared to total loans of $248.8 million and deposits of $361.5 million at December 31, 2019.  For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, total loans increased 7.1% and total deposits decreased 2.7% versus December 31, 2019. 

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee stated, "We continued to see strong loan growth in the first quarter, reflecting the underlying strength of our local markets leading up to the onset of COVID-19 in Mid-March.   Our results were significantly impacted by net interest margin compression resulting from reduced market interest rates in the latter part of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.  As we enter the second quarter and face the potential economic effects of social distancing measures, we believe we are well positioned from a capital, liquidity and asset quality standpoint and stand ready to meet the needs of our customers".

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service loan production office.  In February 2020, Oconee State bank celebrated 60 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET












3/31/2020


12/31/2019





(Unaudited)



ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$         38,623,297


$          38,099,324



Securities available for sale (at fair value)

69,024,303


99,228,506



Other investment

359,600


314,900



Mortgage loans held for sale

5,020,979


1,572,800



Loans, less allowance for loan







losses

266,365,802


248,771,230



Premises and equipment

4,322,255


4,294,867



Other real estate owned

--


--



Other assets

7,407,976


7,239,812




Total Assets

$       391,124,212


$        399,521,439








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:






Deposits

$       351,820,718


$        361,522,575



Repurchase agreements

--


--



Dividends payble

538,968


--



Federal Home Loan Bank advances

--


--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,628,443


2,331,769




Total Liabilities

354,988,129


363,854,344









Stockholder's Equity:






Common Stock

1,793,232


1,793,760



Restricted Stock

(36,745)


(36,745)



Additional Paid in Capital

4,130,567


4,139,146



Retained earnings

29,111,528


29,501,154



Unrealized gain/loss on securities

1,137,503


269,781











Total Stockholder's Equity

36,136,084


35,667,096











Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$       391,124,212


$        399,521,439

 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD












3/31/2020


3/31/2019





(Unaudited)




Interest Income:






Loans

$           3,270,326


$            2,810,953



Securities available for sale







State, County & Municipal

88,820


146,562




Treasuries & Agencies

291,825


345,644



Federal funds sold & other

140,810


117,491





3,791,781


3,420,650









Interest Expense:






Deposits

596,912


300,756



Other

--


--



Total Interest Expense

596,912


300,756











Net interest income

3,194,869


3,119,894









Provision for loan losses

187,500


142,500










Net income after provision for loan losses

3,007,369


2,977,394









Noninterest income






Service charges on deposit accounts

130,830


145,645



Gain on Sale of Assets

--


--



Securities gains (losses), net

--


--



Mortgage banking income

161,492


67,131



SBA loan related income

129,978


194,724



Commissions on investment sales

145,620


117,421



Other

321,406


354,566



Total noninterest income

889,325


879,487









Noninterest expense






Salaries and employee benefits

2,431,458


2,062,381



Occupancy

285,128


321,030



Other operating

1,018,618


841,790



Total noninterest expense

3,735,203


3,225,201











Income before provision for income taxes

161,491


631,680









Provision for income taxes

12,149


107,803











Net Income

$              149,342


$               523,877











Weighted Shares Outstanding

895,478


900,401




YTD Earnings Per Common Share

0.16


0.58

 

