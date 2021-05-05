WATKINSVILLE, Ga., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the first quarter of 2021. Unaudited net income for the three months ending March 31, 2021, was $824,221 or $0.92 per common share. This compares to $149,342 or $0.17 per common share for the first quarter of the prior year. This represents a 452% increase in net earnings in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in earnings over the year ago quarter was primarily attributable to increases in net interest income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fees recognized of $591 thousand and increases in mortgage banking income of $423 thousand.
Total assets as of March 31, 2021, were $516.7 million, compared to total assets of $494.5 million as of December 31, 2020. Total loans were $326.4 million and deposits were $467.3 million as of March 31, 2021. This compared to total loans of $319.6 million and deposits of $444.7 million at December 31, 2020. For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, total loans increased 2.1% and total deposits increased 5.1% versus December 31, 2020.
Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee stated "we were pleased with our quarterly results, particularly the improvement in earnings over the year ago quarter, as well as the nice growth in loans and deposits during the quarter. We are also happy to report that through the end of April, we have made over $17 million of loans under the second round of PPP. This is in addition to the $56 million of PPP loans we made in the first round of PPP. This level of PPP lending demonstrates our commitment to our vision of being essential to the lives, businesses and communities we serve."
Stevens also noted "in March, our board of directors voted to increase our annual dividend from $0.60 per share to $0.65 per share, an increase of 8.3%. We're pleased to be able to share a larger portion of our financial success with our shareholders. Also during the first quarter, we converted our downtown Athens loan production office at One Press Place to a full service office. The Athens Financial Center can now offer our customers our full suite of products and services."
Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service branch. In February 2021, Oconee State bank celebrated 61 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEET
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 63,471,003
$ 76,418,430
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
98,489,775
75,548,813
Other investment
247,400
359,700
Mortgage loans held for sale
9,668,013
6,408,720
Loans, net of unearned income
330,707,661
323,624,861
Allowance for loan loss
(4,304,195)
(4,057,091)
Loans, net
326,403,466
319,567,770
Premises and equipment
6,427,021
5,103,036
Other real estate owned
--
--
Other assets
11,955,318
11,129,233
Total Assets
$ 516,661,995
$ 494,535,702
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits
$ 467,283,879
$ 444,701,932
Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses
9,776,484
9,770,497
Dividends payable
582,180
--
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,553,078
1,928,168
Total Liabilities
479,195,622
456,400,597
Stockholder's Equity:
Common Stock
1,795,076
1,794,250
Restricted Stock
(63,724)
(37,976)
Additional Paid in Capital
4,159,822
4,147,114
Retained earnings
31,093,020
30,850,978
Unrealized gain/loss on securities
482,180
1,380,739
Total Stockholder's Equity
37,466,373
38,135,105
Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity
$ 516,661,995
$ 494,535,702
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD
3/31/2021
3/31/2020
(Unaudited)
Interest Income:
Loans
$ 3,853,102
$ 3,270,326
Securities available for sale
State, County & Municipal
187,343
88,820
Treasuries & Agencies
104,647
291,825
Corporate
67,773
--
Federal funds sold & other
20,573
140,810
4,233,437
3,791,781
Interest Expense:
Deposits
286,087
596,912
Other
155,987
--
Total Interest Expense
442,074
596,912
Net interest income
3,791,363
3,194,869
Provision for loan losses
235,500
187,500
Net income after provision for loan losses
3,555,863
3,007,369
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
106,182
130,830
Gain on Sale of Assets
--
--
Securities gains (losses), net
196,303
--
Mortgage banking income
585,233
161,492
SBA loan related income
44,446
129,978
Commissions on investment sales
79,217
145,620
Other
402,079
321,406
Total noninterest income
1,413,461
889,325
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,290,952
2,431,458
Occupancy
307,016
285,128
Other operating
1,327,366
1,018,618
Total noninterest expense
3,925,334
3,735,204
Income before provision for income taxes
1,043,990
161,491
Provision for income taxes
219,769
12,149
Net Income
$ 824,221
$ 149,342
Period-Ending Outstanding Shares
895,662
895,478
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
895,662
895,478
YTD Earnings Per Common Share
$ 0.92
$ 0.17
