WATKINSVILLE, Ga., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the first quarter of 2021.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending March 31, 2021, was $824,221 or $0.92 per common share.  This compares to $149,342 or $0.17 per common share for the first quarter of the prior year.  This represents a 452% increase in net earnings in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.  The increase in earnings over the year ago quarter was primarily attributable to increases in net interest income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fees recognized of $591 thousand and increases in mortgage banking income of $423 thousand.

Total assets as of March 31, 2021, were $516.7 million, compared to total assets of $494.5 million as of December 31, 2020.  Total loans were $326.4 million and deposits were $467.3 million as of March 31, 2021.  This compared to total loans of $319.6 million and deposits of $444.7 million at December 31, 2020.  For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, total loans increased 2.1% and total deposits increased 5.1% versus December 31, 2020. 

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee stated "we were pleased with our quarterly results, particularly the improvement in earnings over the year ago quarter, as well as the nice growth in loans and deposits during the quarter.  We are also happy to report that through the end of April, we have made over $17 million of loans under the second round of PPP.  This is in addition to the $56 million of PPP loans we made in the first round of PPP.  This level of PPP lending demonstrates our commitment to our vision of being essential to the lives, businesses and communities we serve."

Stevens also noted "in March, our board of directors voted to increase our annual dividend from $0.60 per share to $0.65 per share, an increase of 8.3%.  We're pleased to be able to share a larger portion of our financial success with our shareholders.  Also during the first quarter, we converted our downtown Athens loan production office at One Press Place to a full service office.  The Athens Financial Center can now offer our customers our full suite of products and services."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service branch.  In February 2021, Oconee State bank celebrated 61 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. 











































OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET























3/31/2021



12/31/2020









(Unaudited)





ASSETS











Cash and due from banks

$         63,471,003



$          76,418,430





Securities available for sale (at fair value)

98,489,775



75,548,813





Other investment

247,400



359,700





Mortgage loans held for sale

9,668,013



6,408,720



















Loans, net of unearned income

330,707,661



323,624,861





Allowance for loan loss

(4,304,195)



(4,057,091)







Loans, net

326,403,466



319,567,770



















Premises and equipment

6,427,021



5,103,036





Other real estate owned

--



--





Other assets

11,955,318



11,129,233







Total Assets

$       516,661,995



$        494,535,702















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities:











Deposits

$       467,283,879



$        444,701,932





Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,776,484



9,770,497





Dividends payable

582,180



--





Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,553,078



1,928,168







Total Liabilities

479,195,622



456,400,597

















Stockholder's Equity:











Common Stock

1,795,076



1,794,250





Restricted Stock

(63,724)



(37,976)





Additional Paid in Capital

4,159,822



4,147,114





Retained earnings

31,093,020



30,850,978





Unrealized gain/loss on securities

482,180



1,380,739







Total Stockholder's Equity

37,466,373



38,135,105





















Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$       516,661,995



$        494,535,702















 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD























3/31/2021



3/31/2020









(Unaudited)







Interest Income:











Loans

$           3,853,102



$            3,270,326





Securities available for sale













State, County & Municipal

187,343



88,820







Treasuries & Agencies

104,647



291,825







Corporate

67,773



--





Federal funds sold & other

20,573



140,810









4,233,437



3,791,781

















Interest Expense:











Deposits

286,087



596,912





Other

155,987



--





Total Interest Expense

442,074



596,912





















Net interest income

3,791,363



3,194,869

















Provision for loan losses

235,500



187,500



















Net income after provision for loan losses

3,555,863



3,007,369

















Noninterest income











Service charges on deposit accounts

106,182



130,830





Gain on Sale of Assets

--



--





Securities gains (losses), net

196,303



--





Mortgage banking income

585,233



161,492





SBA loan related income

44,446



129,978





Commissions on investment sales

79,217



145,620





Other

402,079



321,406





Total noninterest income

1,413,461



889,325

















Noninterest expense











Salaries and employee benefits

2,290,952



2,431,458





Occupancy

307,016



285,128





Other operating

1,327,366



1,018,618





Total noninterest expense

3,925,334



3,735,204





















Income before provision for income taxes

1,043,990



161,491

















Provision for income taxes

219,769



12,149





















Net Income

$              824,221



$               149,342





















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

895,662



895,478







Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

895,662



895,478







YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                    0.92



$                     0.17

 

