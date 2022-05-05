WATKINSVILLE, Ga., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the first quarter of 2022.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending March 31, 2022, was $590,376 or $0.66 per common share.  This compares to $824,221 or $0.92 per common share for the first quarter of the prior year, a decrease of 28.4%.  The decrease in net earnings for the first quarter was mainly attributable to a decrease in net interest income of $314,000.  Interest income on loans decreased $563,000 primarily due to a decline in loan fees from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) of $485,000 versus the first quarter of 2021.  Interest income on investments increased $249,000 due to the investment of excess funds into available-for-sale investment securities.  The first quarter of 2021 reflected a gain on sale of investments of $196,000, versus no gain in the first quarter of 2022.  In addition, interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $115,000, primarily due to lower interest rates on deposits.  Provision for loan losses decreased $235,500 due to no loan loss provision being recorded in the first quarter of 2022.  Noninterest income decreased $345,000 primarily due to a decrease in mortgage income of $207,000

Total assets as of March 31, 2022, were $557.1 million, compared to total assets of $571.1 million as of December 31, 2021, a decrease of 2.5%.  Total loans were $288.3 million and total deposits were $512.1 million as of March 31, 2022.  This compared to total loans of $298.0 million and deposits of $519.7 million at December 31, 2021.  As of March 31, 2022, total loans decreased 3.3% and total deposits decreased 1.5% versus December 31, 2021.  Excluding the effect of paydowns on PPP loans that has continued into 2022, loans decreased $6.5 million, or 2.2%.  Book value per share at March 31, 2022 was $36.49 versus $43.88 at December 31, 2021.  The decrease in book value per share during the first quarter was due to recording unrealized losses in the Bank's investment portfolio of $6.6 million.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the first quarter's results noted, "the decline in earnings for the first quarter compared to last year's first quarter reflects the decline in PPP fee income over this period.  We believe the first quarter 2022 results are representative of the true earnings of the bank given the relatively small amount of PPP fee income recognized in this year's first quarter.  The recording of unrealized losses in the bond portfolio is due to the recent unprecedented rise in interest rates in the first quarter.  This is a prevalent issue in the banking industry.  These losses are unrealized and do not impact regulatory capital ratios."

Stevens continued "we continue to realign our distribution system to reflect changes in customer preferences.  On April 15th, we closed our Butler's Crossing financial center.  Our customers can use either our Main Office or Bogart financial centers if they want to come into one of our locations in Oconee County. Also, we recently implemented our Digital Solutions Center, which will be the central touch point for all digital banking services and our customer call center."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service financial centers.  In February 2022, Oconee State bank celebrated 62 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement, and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET























3/31/2022



12/31/2021









(Unaudited)





ASSETS











Cash and due from banks

$          82,779,147



$           85,774,514





Securities available for sale (at fair value)

159,482,949



162,165,152





Other investment

285,600



247,400





Mortgage loans held for sale

--



1,212,617



















Loans, net of unearned income

292,809,083



302,523,687





Allowance for loan loss

(4,546,704)



(4,542,292)







Loans, net

288,262,379



297,981,395



















Premises and equipment

8,548,560



8,602,518





Other assets

17,754,063



15,158,402







Total Assets

$        557,112,697



$         571,141,998















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities:











Deposits

$        512,054,545



$         519,693,969





Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,800,432



9,794,445





Dividends payable

627,252



--





Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,934,493



2,320,963







Total Liabilities

524,416,722



531,809,377

















Stockholder's Equity:











Common Stock

1,795,900



1,795,076





Restricted Stock

(70,523)



(38,311)





Additional Paid in Capital

4,176,342



4,159,822





Retained earnings

33,231,452



33,268,328





Unrealized gain/loss on securities

(6,437,196)



147,706







Total Stockholder's Equity

32,695,975



39,332,621





















Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$        557,112,697



$         571,141,998





















Book Value Per Share

$                   36.49



$                    43.88

 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD























3/31/2022



3/31/2021









(Unaudited)







Interest Income:











Loans

$            3,290,023



$             3,853,102





Securities available for sale













State, County & Municipal

195,025



187,343







Treasuries & Agencies

302,064



104,647







Corporate

94,974



67,773





Federal funds sold & other

37,654



20,573









3,919,740



4,233,437

















Interest Expense:











Deposits

170,881



286,087





Other

155,987



155,987





Total Interest Expense

326,868



442,074





















Net interest income

3,592,872



3,791,363

















Provision for loan losses

--



235,500



















Net income after provision for loan losses

3,592,872



3,555,863

















Noninterest income











Service charges on deposit accounts

162,946



106,182





Loss on Sale of Assets

--



--





Securities gains (losses), net

--



196,303





Mortgage banking income

378,500



585,233





SBA loan related income

102,525



44,446





Commissions on investment sales

23,745



79,217





Other

401,071



402,079





Total noninterest income

1,068,787



1,413,461

















Noninterest expense











Salaries and employee benefits

2,300,196



2,290,952





Occupancy

302,906



307,016





Other operating

1,296,419



1,327,366





Total noninterest expense

3,899,521



3,925,334





















Income before provision for income taxes

762,138



1,043,990

















Provision for income taxes

171,762



219,769





















Net Income

$               590,376



$                824,221





















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

896,074



895,662







Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

896,822



895,662







YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                     0.66



$                      0.92

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oconee-financial-corporation-reports-first-quarter-2022-results-301541234.html

SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.