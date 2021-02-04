WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the fourth quarter of 2020.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending December 31, 2020, was $333,597 or $0.37 per common share.  This compares to $1,936,380 or $2.17 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $516,483 or $0.58 per common share for the third quarter of 2020.  Fourth quarter 2020's results included $387,500 of loan loss provision expense versus $142,500 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $487,500 for the third quarter of 2020.   Fourth quarter 2019's results included an after-tax gain on sale of Oconee's operations center of $1.3 million, or $1.45 per common share.

Unaudited net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $1,888,792 or $2.11 per common share.  This compares to $3,759,365 or $4.20 per common share for YTD as of December 31 of the prior year.  This represents a decrease of 49.8% in net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.  Excluding the gain on sale of the operations center, net income declined $573 thousand or $0.64 per share.

Total assets as of December 31, 2020, were $494.5 million, compared to total assets of $399.5 million as of December 31, 2019, an increase of $95.0 million, or 24%. Total loans were $319.6 million and deposits were $444.7 million as of December 31, 2020.  This compared to total loans of $248.8 million and deposits of $361.5 million at December 31, 2019.  As of December 31, 2020, total loans have increased 28.5% and total deposits have increased 23.0% versus December 31, 2019. 

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee stated "our fourth quarter results were impacted by an additional loan loss provision of $200,000.  This follows an additional $300,000 loan loss provision in the third quarter of 2020.  While credit quality remains stable, we believe it was prudent in light of current economic conditions to book an additional loan loss provision this year of $500,000

Stevens added "we've been privileged to play a very essential role in helping businesses in our communities recover from the economic impact of COVID-19.  In 2020, we loaned over $55 million in PPP loans to over 600 businesses. We stand ready to assist customers with the next round of PPP loans."  

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service loan production office.  In February 2021, Oconee State bank celebrated 61 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. 

 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET























12/31/2020



12/31/2019









(Unaudited)





ASSETS











Cash and due from banks

$         76,418,430



$          38,099,324





Securities available for sale (at fair value)

75,548,813



99,228,506





Other investment

359,700



314,900





Mortgage loans held for sale

6,408,720



1,572,800





Loans, less allowance for loan













losses

319,567,770



248,771,230





Premises and equipment

5,103,036



4,294,867





Other real estate owned

--



--





Other assets

11,129,233



7,239,812







Total Assets

$       494,535,702



$        399,521,439















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities:











Deposits

$       444,701,932



$        361,522,574





Repurchase agreements

--



--





Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,770,497



--





Dividends payable

--



--





Other borrowings

--



--





Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,928,168



2,331,769







Total Liabilities

456,400,597



363,854,343

















Stockholder's Equity:











Common Stock

1,794,250



1,793,760





Restricted Stock

(37,977)



(36,745)





Additional Paid in Capital

4,147,114



4,139,146





Retained earnings

30,850,979



29,501,154





Unrealized gain/loss on securities

1,380,739



269,781







Total Stockholder's Equity

38,135,105



35,667,096





















Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$       494,535,702



$        399,521,439

 



OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION



STATEMENT OF INCOME - QTD























12/31/2020



12/31/2019









(Unaudited)







Interest Income:









   Loans

$        3,702,713



$         3,221,637



   Securities available for sale













State, County & Municipal

150,758



93,972







Treasuries & Agencies

139,227



296,051







Corporate

45,187



--





Federal funds sold & other

23,305



145,286





Total Interest Income

4,061,190



3,756,947

















Interest Expense:











Deposits

287,415



475,516





Other

180,617



398





Total Interest Expense

468,032



475,914





















Net interest income

3,593,158



3,281,033

















Provision for loan losses

387,500



142,500

















   Net income after provision for loan loss

3,205,658



3,138,533

















Noninterest income









   Service charge on deposit accounts

114,185



139,893





Gain on Sale of Assets

500



1,781,545





Securities gains (losses), net

--



930





Mortgage banking income

668,645



194,979





SBA loan related income

26,539



271,413





Commissions on investment sales

106,387



123,821





Other

337,942



306,319





Total noninterest income

1,254,199



2,818,900

















Noninterest expense









   Salaries and employee benefits

2,593,870



2,178,654





Occupancy

304,014



380,418





Other operating

1,203,960



872,193





Total noninterest expense

4,101,844



3,431,265



















   Income before provision for income tax

358,013



2,526,168

















Provision for income taxes

24,415



589,788





















Net Income

$           333,597



$         1,936,380





















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

897,125



896,880







Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

896,163



895,742







QTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                 0.37



$                  2.17

 



OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION



STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD























12/31/2020



12/31/2019









(Unaudited)







Interest Income:











Loans

$         14,587,768



$          12,381,600





Securities available for sale













State, County & Municipal

407,768



454,790







Treasuries & Agencies

804,391



1,259,350







Corporate

58,594



--





Federal funds sold & other

203,373



375,577









16,061,894



14,471,317

















Interest Expense:











Deposits

1,597,785



1,523,254





Other

316,410



11,211





Total Interest Expense

1,914,195



1,534,465





















Net interest income

14,147,699



12,936,852

















Provision for loan losses

1,250,000



570,000



















Net income after provision for loan losses

12,897,699



12,366,852

















Noninterest income











Service charges on deposit accounts

453,798



584,527





Gain on Sale of Assets

(17,655)



1,781,545





Securities gains (losses), net

182,860



7,437





Mortgage banking income

1,919,163



518,339





SBA loan related income

615,891



1,076,190





Commissions on investment sales

536,908



510,184





Other

1,258,024



1,249,918





Total noninterest income

4,948,990



5,728,140

















Noninterest expense











Salaries and employee benefits

10,085,635



8,493,647





Occupancy

1,204,014



1,358,796





Other operating

4,301,175



3,465,678





Total noninterest expense

15,590,824



13,318,121





















Income before provision for income taxes

2,255,864



4,776,871

















Provision for income taxes

367,072



1,017,506





















Net Income

$           1,888,792



$            3,759,365





















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

897,125



896,880







Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

896,163



895,742







YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                    2.11



$                     4.20

 

