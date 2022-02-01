WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and for the year ending December 31, 2021.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending December 31, 2021, was $708,199 or $0.79 per common share.  This compares to $333,597 or $0.37 per common share for the fourth quarter of the prior year, an increase of 112.3%.  The increase in net earnings for the fourth quarter was mainly attributable to an increase in net interest income of $520,000.  Interest income on loans increased $220,000 primarily due to recognition of loan fees from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).  Interest income on investments increased $193,000 due to the investment of excess funds into available-for-sale investment securities.  In addition, interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $94,000, primarily due to lower interest rates on deposits.

Unaudited net income YTD as of December 31, 2021 was $2,999,529 or $3.35 per common share.  This compares to $1,888,792 or $2.11 per common share for YTD as of December 31st of the prior year.  This represents an increase of 58.8% in net earnings YTD December 31, 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020.  The increase in earnings over the previous year was primarily attributable to increases in net interest income from PPP fees recognized of $1,227,000.

Total assets as of December 31, 2021, were $571.1 million, compared to total assets of $494.5 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 15.5%.  Total loans were $298.0 million and deposits were $519.7 million as of December 31, 2021.  This compared to total loans of $319.6 million and deposits of $444.7 million at December 31, 2020.  As of December 31, 2021, total loans decreased 6.8% and total deposits increased 16.9% versus December 31, 2020.  Excluding the effect of pay downs on PPP loans during 2021, loans increased $29.9 million, or 9.4%.  Book value per share at December 31, 2021 was $43.88 versus $42.56 at December 31, 2020.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the fourth quarter's results noted, "We are very pleased with our fourth quarter and full year results.  Both measures reflect a significant improvement over the same period a year ago and reflect the dedication and quality work of our team.

2022 will be a transitional year for the Bank, as we work to continue improving results, while at the same time, working to replace over $2 million of non-recurring PPP fees we saw in 2021.  We are confident that our talented team of bankers will meet this challenge, but improving on our 2021 results will be no small task."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service branch.  In February 2022, Oconee State bank will celebrate 62 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement, and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET























12/31/2021



12/31/2020









(Unaudited)





ASSETS











Cash and due from banks

$   85,774,514



$   76,418,430





Securities available for sale (at fair value)

162,165,152



75,548,813





Other investment

247,400



359,700





Mortgage loans held for sale

1,212,617



6,408,720



















Loans, net of unearned income

302,523,687



323,624,861





Allowance for loan loss

(4,542,292)



(4,057,091)







Loans, net

297,981,395



319,567,770



















Premises and equipment

8,602,518



5,103,036





Other real estate owned

--



--





Other assets

15,158,403



11,129,233







Total Assets

$ 571,141,998



$ 494,535,702















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities:











Deposits

$ 519,693,969



$ 444,701,932





Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,794,445



9,770,497





Dividends payable

--



--





Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,320,963



1,928,168







Total Liabilities

531,809,377



456,400,597

















Stockholder's Equity:











Common Stock

1,795,076



1,794,250





Restricted Stock

(38,311)



(37,976)





Additional Paid in Capital

4,159,822



4,147,114





Retained earnings

33,268,328



30,850,978





Unrealized gain/loss on securities

147,706



1,380,739







Total Stockholder's Equity

39,332,621



38,135,105





















Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$ 571,141,998



$ 494,535,702





















Book Value Per Share

$            43.88



$            42.56





























 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD























12/31/2021



12/31/2020









(Unaudited)







Interest Income:











Loans

$ 3,923,036



$ 3,702,713





Securities available for sale













State, County & Municipal

168,142



150,758







Treasuries & Agencies

264,838



139,227







 Corporate

94,766



45,187





Federal funds sold & other

36,578



23,305









4,487,360



4,061,190

















Interest Expense:











Deposits

218,171



287,415





Other

155,987



180,617





Total Interest Expense

374,158



468,032





















Net interest income

4,113,203



3,593,158

















Provision for loan losses

220,500



387,500



















Net income after provision for loan losses

3,892,703



3,205,658

















Noninterest income











Service charges on deposit accounts

126,728



114,185





Loss on Sale of Assets

(203,971)



500





Securities gains (losses), net

--



--





Mortgage banking income

405,419



668,645





SBA loan related income

183,938



26,539





Commissions on investment sales

24,249



106,387





Other

378,718



337,942





Total noninterest income

915,081



1,254,199

















Noninterest expense











Salaries and employee benefits

2,433,066



2,593,870





Occupancy

375,854



304,015





Other operating

1,144,600



1,203,959





Total noninterest expense

3,953,519



4,101,844





















Income before provision for income taxes

854,265



358,012

















Provision for income taxes

146,066



24,415





















Net Income

$    708,199



$    333,597





















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

896,412



897,125







Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

896,412



896,163







QTD Earnings Per Common Share

$          0.79



$          0.37

 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD























12/31/2021



12/31/2020









(Unaudited)







Interest Income:











Loans

$ 15,281,802



$ 14,587,768





Securities available for sale













State, County & Municipal

685,752



407,768







Treasuries & Agencies

875,535



804,391







Corporate

346,038



58,594





Federal funds sold & other

102,278



203,373









17,291,405



16,061,894

















Interest Expense:











Deposits

1,001,740



1,597,785





Other

623,949



316,410





Total Interest Expense

1,625,689



1,914,195





















Net interest income

15,665,716



14,147,699

















Provision for loan losses

456,000



1,250,000



















Net income after provision for loan losses

15,209,716



12,897,699

















Noninterest income











Service charges on deposit accounts

458,943



453,798





Loss on Sale of Assets

(268,123)



(17,655)





Securities gains (losses), net

172,312



182,860





Mortgage banking income

2,067,991



1,919,163





SBA loan related income

339,651



615,891





Commissions on investment sales

187,329



536,908





Other

1,434,421



1,258,024





Total noninterest income

4,392,523



4,948,990

















Noninterest expense











Salaries and employee benefits

9,300,150



10,085,635





Occupancy

1,425,137



1,204,014





Other operating

5,145,490



4,301,175





Total noninterest expense

15,870,776



15,590,824





















Income before provision for income taxes

3,731,463



2,255,864

















Provision for income taxes

731,934



367,072





















Net Income

$   2,999,529



$   1,888,792





















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

896,412



895,237







Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

896,412



895,401







YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$            3.35



$            2.11

 

