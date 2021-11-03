WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the third quarter of 2021. Unaudited net income for the three months ending September 30, 2021, was $654,692 or $0.73 per common share. This compares to $516,482 or $0.58 per common share for the third quarter of the prior year, an increase of 26.8%. . The increase in net earnings for the third quarter was mainly attributable to an increase in net interest income of $110,000. While interest income on loans decreased $202,000 due to lower loan yields during 2021, interest income on investments increased $249,000 due to the investment of excess funds into available-for-sale investment securities. In addition, interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $63,000, primarily due to lower rates on deposits.
Unaudited net income YTD as of September 30, 2021 was $2,291,330 or $2.56 per common share. This compares to $1,555,194 or $1.73 per common share for YTD as of September 30 of the prior year. This represents an increase of 47.3% in net earnings YTD September 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in earnings over the previous year was primarily attributable to increases in net interest income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fees recognized of $964,000 and increases in mortgage banking income of $412,000.
Total assets as of September 30, 2021, were $532.2 million, compared to total assets of $494.5 million as of December 31, 2020. Total loans were $297.7 million and deposits were $481.2 million as of September 30, 2021. This compared to total loans of $319.6 million and deposits of $444.7 million at December 31, 2020. As of September 30, 2021, total loans decreased 6.9% and total deposits increased 8.2% versus December 31, 2020. Book value per share at September 30, 2021 was $43.88.
Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the third quarter's results noted, "we're pleased with our growth in earnings for the quarter and for the year to date. While loans decreased over the prior year, this was primarily due to a $39 million decrease in PPP loans versus the year ago level. We saw very strong loan demand in the third quarter and strong loan demand continues into the fourth quarter. This growth reflects the vibrancy of our markets and the quality of our lending team."
Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service branch. In February 2021, Oconee State bank celebrated 61 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEET
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 75,024,113
$ 76,418,430
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
137,637,156
75,548,813
Other investment
247,400
359,700
Mortgage loans held for sale
1,994,769
6,408,720
Loans, net of unearned income
301,996,154
323,624,861
Allowance for loan loss
(4,316,855)
(4,057,091)
Loans, net
297,679,299
319,567,770
Premises and equipment
8,186,982
5,103,036
Other real estate owned
--
--
Other assets
11,465,768
11,129,233
Total Assets
$ 532,235,487
$ 494,535,702
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits
$ 481,178,740
$ 444,701,932
Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses
9,788,458
9,770,497
Dividends payable
--
--
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,970,147
1,928,168
Total Liabilities
492,937,345
456,400,597
Stockholder's Equity:
Common Stock
1,795,076
1,794,250
Restricted Stock
(63,724)
(37,976)
Additional Paid in Capital
4,159,822
4,147,114
Retained earnings
32,560,129
30,850,978
Unrealized gain/loss on securities
846,839
1,380,739
Total Stockholder's Equity
39,298,142
38,135,105
Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity
$ 532,235,487
$ 494,535,702
Book Value Per Share
$ 43.88
$ 42.56
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD
9/30/2021
9/30/2020
(Unaudited)
Interest Income:
Loans
$ 3,618,485
$ 3,820,044
Securities available for sale
State, County & Municipal
163,671
82,218
Treasuries & Agencies
249,781
168,215
Corporate
92,651
12,531
Federal funds sold & other
25,746
19,813
4,150,335
4,102,821
Interest Expense:
Deposits
236,938
338,078
Other
155,988
117,597
Total Interest Expense
392,926
455,675
Net interest income
3,757,409
3,647,146
Provision for loan losses
--
487,500
Net income after provision for loan losses
3,757,409
3,159,646
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
117,081
109,566
Loss on Sale of Assets
(27,690)
(4,864)
Securities gains (losses), net
--
18,866
Mortgage banking income
459,902
627,119
SBA loan related income
37,168
279,804
Commissions on investment sales
23,738
147,232
Other
306,231
310,801
Total noninterest income
916,430
1,488,524
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,221,805
2,593,803
Occupancy
387,877
306,541
Other operating
1,256,915
1,139,494
Total noninterest expense
3,866,597
4,039,838
Income before provision for income taxes
807,242
608,332
Provision for income taxes
152,550
91,850
Net Income
$ 654,692
$ 516,482
Period-Ending Outstanding Shares
895,662
895,237
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
895,662
895,401
QTD Earnings Per Common Share
$ 0.73
$ 0.58
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD
9/30/2021
9/30/2020
(Unaudited)
Interest Income:
Loans
$ 11,358,766
$ 10,885,055
Securities available for sale
State, County & Municipal
517,609
257,010
Treasuries & Agencies
610,697
665,164
Corporate
251,273
13,406
Federal funds sold & other
65,700
180,068
12,804,045
12,000,703
Interest Expense:
Deposits
783,570
1,310,370
Other
467,962
135,793
Total Interest Expense
1,251,532
1,446,163
Net interest income
11,552,513
10,554,540
Provision for loan losses
235,500
862,500
Net income after provision for loan losses
11,317,013
9,692,040
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
332,215
339,613
Loss on Sale of Assets
(64,151)
(18,155)
Securities gains (losses), net
172,312
182,860
Mortgage banking income
1,662,571
1,250,518
SBA loan related income
155,713
589,352
Commissions on investment sales
163,080
430,521
Other
1,055,703
920,082
Total noninterest income
3,477,442
3,694,790
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
6,867,084
7,491,765
Occupancy
1,049,283
899,999
Other operating
4,000,890
3,097,216
Total noninterest expense
11,917,257
11,488,980
Income before provision for income taxes
2,877,198
1,897,851
Provision for income taxes
585,868
342,657
Net Income
$ 2,291,330
$ 1,555,194
Period-Ending Outstanding Shares
895,662
895,237
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
895,662
895,401
YTD Earnings Per Common Share
$ 2.56
$ 1.73
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oconee-financial-corporation-reports-third-quarter-2021-results-301415428.html
SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation