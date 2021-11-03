WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the third quarter of 2021.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending September 30, 2021, was $654,692 or $0.73 per common share.  This compares to $516,482 or $0.58 per common share for the third quarter of the prior year, an increase of 26.8%.  .  The increase in net earnings for the third quarter was mainly attributable to an increase in net interest income of $110,000.  While interest income on loans decreased $202,000 due to lower loan yields during 2021, interest income on investments increased $249,000 due to the investment of excess funds into available-for-sale investment securities.  In addition, interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $63,000, primarily due to lower rates on deposits.

Unaudited net income YTD as of September 30, 2021 was $2,291,330 or $2.56 per common share.  This compares to $1,555,194 or $1.73 per common share for YTD as of September 30 of the prior year.  This represents an increase of 47.3% in net earnings YTD September 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.  The increase in earnings over the previous year was primarily attributable to increases in net interest income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fees recognized of $964,000 and increases in mortgage banking income of $412,000.

Total assets as of September 30, 2021, were $532.2 million, compared to total assets of $494.5 million as of December 31, 2020.  Total loans were $297.7 million and deposits were $481.2 million as of September 30, 2021.  This compared to total loans of $319.6 million and deposits of $444.7 million at December 31, 2020.  As of September 30, 2021, total loans decreased 6.9% and total deposits increased 8.2% versus December 31, 2020.  Book value per share at September 30, 2021 was $43.88.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the third quarter's results noted, "we're pleased with our growth in earnings for the quarter and for the year to date.  While loans decreased over the prior year, this was primarily due to a $39 million decrease in PPP loans versus the year ago level.  We saw very strong loan demand in the third quarter and strong loan demand continues into the fourth quarter.  This growth reflects the vibrancy of our markets and the quality of our lending team."  

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service branch.  In February 2021, Oconee State bank celebrated 61 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. 

 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET























9/30/2021



12/31/2020









(Unaudited)





ASSETS











Cash and due from banks

$   75,024,113



$   76,418,430





Securities available for sale (at fair value)

137,637,156



75,548,813





Other investment

247,400



359,700





Mortgage loans held for sale

1,994,769



6,408,720



















Loans, net of unearned income

301,996,154



323,624,861





Allowance for loan loss

(4,316,855)



(4,057,091)







Loans, net

297,679,299



319,567,770



















Premises and equipment

8,186,982



5,103,036





Other real estate owned

--



--





Other assets

11,465,768



11,129,233







Total Assets

$ 532,235,487



$ 494,535,702















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities:











Deposits

$ 481,178,740



$ 444,701,932





Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,788,458



9,770,497





Dividends payable

--



--





Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,970,147



1,928,168







Total Liabilities

492,937,345



456,400,597

















Stockholder's Equity:











Common Stock

1,795,076



1,794,250





Restricted Stock

(63,724)



(37,976)





Additional Paid in Capital

4,159,822



4,147,114





Retained earnings

32,560,129



30,850,978





Unrealized gain/loss on securities

846,839



1,380,739







Total Stockholder's Equity

39,298,142



38,135,105





















Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$ 532,235,487



$ 494,535,702





















Book Value Per Share

$            43.88



$            42.56

 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD



















9/30/2021



9/30/2020







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:









Loans

$ 3,618,485



$ 3,820,044



Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal

163,671



82,218





Treasuries & Agencies

249,781



168,215





 Corporate

92,651



12,531



Federal funds sold & other

25,746



19,813







4,150,335



4,102,821













Interest Expense:









Deposits

236,938



338,078



Other

155,988



117,597



Total Interest Expense

392,926



455,675

















Net interest income

3,757,409



3,647,146













Provision for loan losses

--



487,500















Net income after provision for loan losses

3,757,409



3,159,646













Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts

117,081



109,566



Loss on Sale of Assets

(27,690)



(4,864)



Securities gains (losses), net

--



18,866



Mortgage banking income

459,902



627,119



SBA loan related income

37,168



279,804



Commissions on investment sales

23,738



147,232



Other

306,231



310,801



Total noninterest income

916,430



1,488,524













Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits

2,221,805



2,593,803



Occupancy

387,877



306,541



Other operating

1,256,915



1,139,494



Total noninterest expense

3,866,597



4,039,838

















Income before provision for income taxes

807,242



608,332













Provision for income taxes

152,550



91,850

















Net Income

$    654,692



$    516,482

















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

895,662



895,237





Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

895,662



895,401





QTD Earnings Per Common Share

$          0.73



$          0.58

 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD



















9/30/2021



9/30/2020







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:









Loans

$ 11,358,766



$ 10,885,055



Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal

517,609



257,010





Treasuries & Agencies

610,697



665,164





Corporate

251,273



13,406



Federal funds sold & other

65,700



180,068







12,804,045



12,000,703













Interest Expense:









Deposits

783,570



1,310,370



Other

467,962



135,793



Total Interest Expense

1,251,532



1,446,163

















Net interest income

11,552,513



10,554,540













Provision for loan losses

235,500



862,500















Net income after provision for loan losses

11,317,013



9,692,040













Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts

332,215



339,613



Loss on Sale of Assets

(64,151)



(18,155)



Securities gains (losses), net

172,312



182,860



Mortgage banking income

1,662,571



1,250,518



SBA loan related income

155,713



589,352



Commissions on investment sales

163,080



430,521



Other

1,055,703



920,082



Total noninterest income

3,477,442



3,694,790













Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits

6,867,084



7,491,765



Occupancy

1,049,283



899,999



Other operating

4,000,890



3,097,216



Total noninterest expense

11,917,257



11,488,980

















Income before provision for income taxes

2,877,198



1,897,851













Provision for income taxes

585,868



342,657

















Net Income

$   2,291,330



$   1,555,194

















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

895,662



895,237





Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

895,662



895,401





YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$            2.56



$            1.73

 

