SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Octet Medical, Inc., a start-up medical device firm, announced today the addition of Mr. Brian Berning to the company's Board of Directors.
"We are very excited to have Brian join the Board," said Bud Brainerd, CEO of Octet Medical, "he brings significant depth in healthcare leadership and as well as experience in start-up growth and financing."
Mr. Benning has over 20 years of strategic healthcare leadership, including his current role as Managing Director of Corza Health. He recently served as the CFO at GreatCall, the leading provider of connected health solutions for seniors which he successfully guided through its acquisition by GTCR in 2017 and ultimate sale to Best Buy a year later for $800 million.
For more information, please visit: http://www.octetmedical.com.
About Octet Medical, Inc.
Octet Medical is a San Diego-based medical device company focusing on developing electrostatic technology to enhance the application and treatment of topical conditions. OMEA, the company's leading asset, uses a proprietary design to electrostatically charge reagents, enabling the particles to fully disperse into the contours of a target tissue and adhere to the desired area. Octet believes that the platform can enhance the ability to provide significantly greater coverage with less volume of reagent and that this efficiency will yield health-economic advantages. For more information, please visit http://www.octetmedical.com.
Bud Brainerd, CEO
Octet Medical
858-252-7085
Bud Brainerd, CEO, Octet Medical, 1 858-252-7085, bud.brainerd@octetmedical.com
SOURCE Octet Medical