LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Octi, the first social network that uses augmented reality to connect people in real life, today announced an integration with Snapchat that allows Snapchatters to post custom Stories directly to their Octi AR profiles. The feature is currently available to all Octi and Snapchat users, and represents one of the first times that Snap Story content is available outside of Snapchat.
The announcement follows Octi's successful debut in January, which attracted widespread attention for its groundbreaking approach to social media. With augmented reality set to become the next major computing platform, Octi has created the world's first social network that is actually native to AR. Built on cutting-edge, patented technology, Octi combines augmented reality with real-life interaction to create an intuitive, engaging, and completely new social experience.
"We're excited to partner with a company as innovative and forward-thinking as Snap," said Justin Fuisz, the CEO and Founder of Octi. "As a fellow Los Angeles company, we've always been inspired not only by their creativity, but also by their pioneering work in augmented reality. We're thrilled to bring Snap content into Octi's social AR platform."
To post directly to Octi, Snapchat users simply send a Snap Story to a new "My Octi Story" option, available within the Snapchat app. The Story then automatically appears as a tile on their Octi AR belt, viewable to everyone within their Octi network.
"Justin and the Octi team have developed one of the most exciting new products in social, and we've been enormously impressed by their unique approach to augmented reality," said Alston Cheek, Director of Platform Partnerships at Snap. "We're thrilled to work with them to give Snap users the ability to add Snap Stories to their Octi AR profiles."
Octi is currently available on Apple iOS. An Android version of the app will be released later in 2020.
