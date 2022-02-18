BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ODSC is pleased to announce that its AI Expo & Demo Hall will be returning this April 19th-21st both in-person in Boston and virtually. Co-located with ODSC East 2022, this event is solution-focused, allowing decision-makers to learn more about what's trending in data science and artificial intelligence in 2022, AI solutions, and machine learning platforms and services. Attending this event is now free, granting attendees access to all partner booths, keynotes, and demo talks.
The AI Expo is open to all. The theme for the 2022 AI Expo & Demo Hall is Build AI Better. While many companies are already exploring the AI space, the AI Expo & Demo Hall provides a more interactive opportunity for attendees to learn how AI can improve ROI. Focus areas include machine learning, deep learning, NLP, and MLOps/data engineering. New tracks for 2022 include Responsible AI, AI Safety, AI for Biotech & Pharma.
Attendees will be able to hear from a series of keynote speakers. This year, keynotes include Padhraic Smyth of UC Irvine, Hilary Mason of Hidden Door, Luis Vargas of Microsoft, and Dr. Hari Bhaskar and Jean-Rene Gauthier of Oracle. Additionally, attendees can benefit from a number of extra events, including a networking reception, the AI Startups Showcase, the Women in Data Science Ignite session, and the AI Investors Reverse Pitch.
A key part of the AI Expo & Demo Hall is the attending vendors. This year, a few standout companies include Oracle, Microsoft Azure, Z by HP, SAS, Neo4j, iterative, Cloudera, and Iguazio. More than 40 companies will be participating this year. In the expo hall, partners will provide thought leadership and insights into current developments of data science and artificial intelligence, as well as provide examples of their most recent work. In-person and virtual offerings will differ, encouraging attendees to experience each option.
Interested attendees can register for their free ticket by going to the ODSC East 2022 AI Expo & Demo Hall page here, and experience the event across three days from April 19th-21st.
