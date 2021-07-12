BOSTON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ODSC West 2021, the latest in the largest machine learning conference series for learning applied data science, will return to its in-person format for the first time in almost two years this November 16th-18th in San Francisco, California. This event is expected to bring in 2000 people together across all three days. ODSC West 2021 will offer more than 200 training sessions and workshops led by the best industry experts in data science and thought leaders from top companies striving to advance the state of the art.
With the goal of enriching and training the largest data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning community around the country, ODSC West 2021 will focus on the most in-demand and emerging trends in the field, such as machine and deep learning, NLP, computer vision, predictive analytics, data visualization, and cybersecurity.
Past speakers include Cassie Kozyrkov, Michael I. Jordan, Kurt Keutzer, and other experts in the field of data science and AI from reputable organizations such as Google, UC Berkeley, and Microsoft.
Focus areas for this year's conference include:
Deep Learning and Deep Reinforcement Learning
Data Engineering and MLOps
Cybersecurity and Machine Learning
Responsible AI and AI for Social Good
Machine Learning Hands-on Training
Artificial Intelligence Research Foundations
In addition to the workshops and machine learning training sessions, ODSC West 2021 will feature a number of bonus events, such as the Ai+ Career Lab & Expo, where 30+ hiring partners will be in attendance to hire the best and brightest data scientists they can find.
November 17th-18th will also feature the Virtual AI Expo, a special event for startups, business professionals, executives, investors, and technologists who seek to build and grow the AI-driven enterprise. All talks and attending companies will highlight specific industries, such as AI for healthcare, finance, climate, and more. Currently scheduled companies include HP, Microsoft, Intel, SAS, Mathworks, Algorithmia, DataRobot, Saturn Cloud, and more to come.
For any interested data science professionals who are unable to attend in-person, ODSC is partnering with the eventX.ai platform to bring a virtual component to the event. This virtual conference will feature a number of talks and training sessions designed to provide in-depth training to anyone interested in ODSC West but are unable to travel to the convention hall. There will also be a virtual Career Expo and AI Expo component as well.
Open Data Science Conference (ODSC) is the leader of applied data science conferences. Our conferences bring industry leaders, key executives, start-up companies, engineers, and investors on the threshold of innovation together.
For more information about the conference, its content, and its partners visit ODSC.com/california, or contact the ODSC Content Marketing Manager, Alex Landa, directly at alex.l@odsc.com.
