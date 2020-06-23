BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare is pleased to announce the acquisition of Clearview Treatment Programs in Venice, California.
Odyssey has a diverse network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric conditions, substance use, and technology addictions. Odyssey provides a continuum of care including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, and outpatient services with operations in 21 behavioral health locations with 358 total beds and affiliated outpatient services in eight states.
Founded in 2000, Clearview Treatment Programs began as a small outpatient treatment center in Westwood, California, and has grown into a myriad of specialized treatment centers. Clearview's outpatient program has become one of the longest-standing programs in Southern California and now includes individualized and intensive outpatient, and day treatment (PHP) programs for addiction, mental health, and dual diagnosis. Clearview's co-occurring residential treatment program, which opened in 2004, is designed to treat adults struggling with complex co-occurring disorders in a primary and extended care setting. In 2008, Clearview Women's Center for Borderline Personality Disorders and Mental Health Disorders opened to provide specialized treatment for women to learn the skills needed to better regulate their emotions and improve the quality of their lives. Renowned for its Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Clearview is one of the few programs in the country that provides comprehensive DBT throughout all levels of care. This skills-based treatment helps to regulate emotions and has been effective in treating Borderline Personality Disorder, depression, anxiety, and substance use disorder.
"We are excited to add Clearview to the Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare network," said Odyssey CEO, Scott Kardenetz. "Our goal is to provide the highest quality services through evidence-based treatment, compassionate individualized patient care, client-focused customer service, and top-of-the-line facilities and amenities. The acquisition of the Clearview Treatment Programs on the West Coast allows us to move forward with our goals to expand superior clinical services and offer clients specialized treatment with an additional premier behavioral healthcare facility."
"Clearview is thrilled to join Odyssey so that we can bring our specialized treatment programs to even more people with an expanding presence in California and beyond," said Michael Roy, CEO of Clearview Treatment Programs. "Odyssey and Clearview are a great match due to their mutual commitment to quality clinical care, evidence-based treatment, and niche behavioral health."
About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare
Odyssey, formed in 2015, has a growing diversified platform of behavioral health facilities across the treatment spectrum in eating disorder, psychiatric, addiction care, and technology addiction. Odyssey's treatment centers include Pasadena Villa Psychiatric Treatment Network, Lifeskills South Florida, Magnolia Creek Treatment Center for Eating Disorders, Selah House, Toledo Center for Eating Disorders, Greenfield Recovery Center, Clearview Treatment Center, Lifeskills South Florida Outpatient Center, Pasadena Villa Outpatient Centers, providing inpatient, intensive residential and continuum services for adults and adolescents. Odyssey extends respect, compassion, and quality individualized treatment paired with concierge-quality amenities at nine primary facilities located in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Massachusetts, and California.
