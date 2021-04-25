HOUSTON, April 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oeyvind Vik, President of Omega Project Solutions, Inc., has been invited to join Houston Business Journal Leadership Trust, an exclusive community for influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in the Houston area. Oeyvind was chosen for membership by the Houston Business Journal Leadership Trust Selection Committee due to his experience, leadership and influence in the local business landscape and beyond. Oeyvind has led Houston-based Omega Project Solutions, Inc. as President since 2008.
"Houston's thriving business community is powered by leaders like Oeyvind," said Bob Charlet, President and publisher of the Houston Business Journal. "We're honored to be creating a space where the region's business influencers come together to increase their impact on the community, build their businesses and connect with and strengthen one another."
As an invited member, Oeyvind will contribute articles to the Houston Business Journal website and participate alongside fellow members in Expert Panels. He will connect and collaborate with a vetted network of local leaders in a members-only directory and a private forum on the group's mobile app. Oeyvind will also benefit from leadership and business coaching, an Executive Profile on the Houston Business Journal website, select partner discounts and services and ongoing support from the community's concierge team.
"I am excited to be part of this community, and look forward to contribute my expertise in leadership, technology and project management, especially in how to make project-driven organizations more successful leveraging digital tools. This network brings together experienced leaders from a wide variety of industries and brings inspiring and actionable content in an easy to digest format."
The Houston Business Journal Leadership Trust team is honored to welcome Oeyvind to the community and looks forward to helping him elevate his personal brand, strengthen his circle of trusted advisors and position him to further impact the Houston business community and beyond.
About Business Journals Leadership Trust
Houston Business Journal Leadership Trust is a part of Business Journals Leadership Trust — a collective of invitation-only networks of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Membership is based on an application and selection committee review. Benefits include private online forums, the ability to publish insights on bizjournals.com, business and executive coaching and a dedicated concierge team. To learn more and find out if you qualify, visit trust.bizjournals.com.
About Omega Project Solutions, Inc.
Omega Project Solutions, Inc is the award-winning U.S. subsidiary of Omega AS, a leading global provider of Project Management software and services to project-driven organizations across all industries. Our software solutions, Pims R4 and Omega 365, are utilized all over the world by projects of all sizes in a large variety of industries, including some of the biggest and most challenging projects in the world. Omega Project Solutions, Inc. was named one of the fastest growing private companies in the Houston area by Houston Business Journal on their 2020 Fast 100 ranking. Omega was also recognized as one of the fastest growing companies owned or operated by a University of Houston alum on their 7th annual Cougar 100 list in 2021. For more information, please visit https://omega365.com/, or contact us at usa@omega.no.
