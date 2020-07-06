OKLAHOMA CITY, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter 2020 results at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Central Time), Thursday, August 6, 2020.

This call is being webcast by Intrado and can be accessed at OGE Energy's website at www.ogeenergy.com.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), is headquartered in Oklahoma City and is the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company (OG&E), a regulated electric utility serving approximately 860,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. In addition, OGE holds 25.5 percent limited partner interest and 50 percent general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners, LP.

