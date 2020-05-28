NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogury, the creator of the first advertising engine driven by user choice, announced the appointment of Antoine Barbier as Senior Vice President, Product. In this role Barbier will be responsible for scaling Ogury's product team and leading the company's product development globally.
"Antoine's experience in building next level products and his background in mobile video advertising will play a strategic role in continuing to expand Ogury's Advertising Engine. It is critical now more than ever that we rely on innovation to solve some of the toughest problems of the adtech market, how can ad campaigns continue to be effective, while protecting user privacy and data," said Cedric Carbone, CTO, Ogury. "We have big plans for 2020 and are excited to have a seasoned executive join our team to help Ogury in its growth."
Barbier is originally from France where he began his career at a mobile advertising startup. In 2009, he moved to San Francisco to further pursue his career in adtech, holding Product and Business Development positions at Rhythm NewMedia, a mobile video advertising network, and TubeMogul, where he led the expansion and development of the company's mobile products globally. Most recently, Barbier held the role of Director of Product Management at Adobe, leading a Product team responsible for all advertising formats across devices, as well as reporting & insights products for the Adobe Advertising Cloud DSP. He is now returning to France to continue his career at Ogury, bringing more than 10 years of expertise in managing product strategy and operations from major technology companies.
"I'm excited to join Ogury and focus on the mobile advertising ecosystem, which I believe remains untapped in its potential. Mobile is the key to understanding consumer behavior; it shows advertisers how consumers learn, interact and eventually transact with a brand," said Antoine Barbier, senior vice president, Ogury. "My mission will be to continue building a product suite that sits at the heart of a new adtech ecosystem, trusted and appreciated by brands, publishers, and consumers alike. I am confident that with this supportive and energized culture, we are set to enable this new digital advertising approach, driven by consumer choice."
About Ogury
Ogury is the creator of the first advertising engine driven by user choice. Ogury is a global organization with 400+ employees across 10 countries, working with 1500+ brands and 3500+ publishers to establish a trusted digital advertising ecosystem, driven by user choice. Ogury Advertising Engine is an integrated stack of technology, from consent and preference management to user engagement, designed and optimized for branding campaigns on mobile. It uses safe data to deliver ads in a brand safe and fraud-free environment.