RESTON, Va., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing (OCCH), a mission-driven organization that leverages private capital for the construction, rehabilitation and preservation of affordable housing, has selected Meridian LMS as a replacement of their former learning management system to better serve their clients and fuel growth as they strategically grow their platform.
The Affordable Housing Training Academy (AHTA) is dedicated to providing access to high quality training at an affordable price point to owners and managers of affordable housing from across the country.
"We were searching for a learning management solution that enables our clients to have privately-branded landing pages with robust capabilities to create learning paths for property managers and service technicians alike," said Tony DiBlasi, EVP of Operations and Asset Management for Ohio Capital Corporation. "With Meridian LMS, we can create strategic training programs that meet the unique needs of all of our learner audiences."
OCCH also wanted an LMS to help them shift from a training program that was primarily comprised of instructor-led courses to a model that is mostly eLearning. They also wanted the ability to easily identify a learner's knowledge gaps and help them to create learning pathways that direct them to available OCCH courses and other training options that best meet their needs. Strong eCommerce and security features were also critical to their selection.
"In addition to the robust system capabilities, we've also been impressed with the thoughtful manner in which they guided us through the implementation process in deploying their platform. They have a really high-quality staff and are very organized" said DiBlasi.
"OCCH addresses income equality, affordable housing and neighborhood revitalization in a variety of ways" said Sean Osborne, SVP, Product and Growth Strategy at Meridian. "We are delighted to help OCCH deliver training to partners that will work to improve the communities they serve."
About Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing
The Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing (OCCH) is a nonprofit financial intermediary based in Columbus, Ohio that works with private and public developers to create affordable housing opportunities. OCCH leverages private capital for the construction, rehabilitation and preservation of affordable housing. We believe that through providing affordable housing enhanced by supportive services, we can build sustainable communities that provide opportunities and empowerment in the lives of our residents. OCCH has raised over $5 billion in private capital and invested in over 50,000 units of affordable housing in over 900 developments.
About Meridian Knowledge Solutions
Meridian's award-winning learning management system allows organizations, where training is critical to operations to share knowledge, increase revenue streams and manage compliance requirements for their employees, members, customers, partners and resellers.
Meridian has been chosen by leading organizations including U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Johnson Controls, HAI Group, The Society of Actuaries and The Auto Club Group. Meridian is headquartered in the Washington DC metro area.
For more information, visit https://www.meridianks.com or follow @MeridianKS on Twitter.
Media Contact
Michelle Sullivan, Meridian Knowledge Solutions, 703-283-9272, msullivan@meridianks.com
SOURCE Meridian Knowledge Solutions