LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OK Capsule, a doctor-founded company with over 20 years of experience in primary medical practice, naturopathy and business innovation that formulates, sells and delivers personalized supplements, secures $9.5M in initial investment led by Mucker Capital and Next Ventures, and supported by DSM Venturing and Findaway Adventures.
Founded by Dr. Andrew Brandeis, ND and personalization expert with 20+ years experience in primary medical care and health technology startups, OK Capsule provides the technology, products, fulfillment, and strategic support that makes it safe, simple, and sustainable for companies to launch and scale the delivery of personalized supplement packets to their customers. OK Capsule's enterprise platform is the foremost solution for companies and brands to formulate, sell, and deliver personalized supplements at any scale.
One size does not fit all. According to the Nutrition Business Journal, the business of personalized nutrition is projected to grow from $509 million in 2021 to $1.1 billion in 2024, and a 2021 McKinsey report entitled, "The Future of the $1.5 trillion Wellness Market," states that over 88% of consumers prioritize personalization more than they did 2 or 3 years ago. Similar research revealed that 80% of consumers are more likely to purchase from companies that provide personalization and 83% of consumers are willing to share their data to enable a personalized experience.
Personalization requires infrastructure and OK Capsule differentiates themselves by serving as a contract packager and customer fulfillment operation that can adapt to individual customers. Their advanced technology platform allows for integrations that include API, Zapier and Shopify, with a focus on securing the fastest, most secure, and scalable order tracking and delivery systems. Brandeis and his team envision a world where more people use more supplements to optimize their wellness, while decreasing pharmaceutical and plastic dependencies. Launched in the Spring of 2020, OK Capsule has worked with companies such as Vitality RX, ELO Health, Vitagene and Easy Vitamin Plan, who last week launched on Walmart.com, among others to scale rapidly and drive revenue.
"Consumers can be confused or experience low trust around supplements, and OK Capsule offers a platform with the tools for supplement providers to help consumers make simple decisions," said Dr. Brandeis. "Alongside offering the highest quality doctor-formulated supplements, we provide scalable technology and white-label personalized fulfillment services. Each order of our compostable packets also saves 200 grams of plastic bottles from ending up as trash."
To learn more about OK Capsule, visit http://www.okcapsule.com
About OK Capsule:
OK Capsule provides the technology, products, fulfillment, and strategic support that makes it safe, simple, and sustainable for businesses to launch and scale the delivery of tailored supplement packets to their customers. OK Capsule's enterprise platform is the foremost solution for companies and brands to formulate, sell, and deliver personalized nutrition at any scale.
About DSM Venturing:
DSM Venturing is the corporate venture arm of Royal DSM – a global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, applying science to improve the health of people, animals and the planet. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM's products and solutions address some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.
About Mucker Capital:
Mucker provides capital and support for software and Internet startups outside Silicon Valley, investing across North America. Beyond providing capital, Mucker works with entrepreneurs in all aspects of business from product development to business development and operational infrastructure.
About Next Ventures:
Next Ventures are early stage investors who are empowering, passionate founders with innovative ideas that serve all bodies. They are investing in more than just Athletic potential, and doubling down on the endless realm of the Human potential.
About Findaway Adventures:
Findaway Adventures exists to improve the world by providing more opportunity for young, change-the-world companies and their founders. The firm brings money, strategy, and retail expertise to help accelerate young, impactful CPG companies.
