ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The design team responsible for the new look of the Marlow's Tavern brand is also behind the launch of Sterling Hospitality's latest concept, the Woodall, which opened earlier this month in Westside Village at Moores Mill. Chicago-based hospitality design specialist O'Kelly Kasprak was brought on board to create a sophisticated Southern mood to anchor the fresh spin Chef John Metz, CEO and Co-Founder of Sterling, is taking on the restaurant's steak, seafood, and cocktail focus. The result is an atmosphere that evokes an air of luxury with an approachable tone.
"The new concept needed to have a local neighborhood vibe," said Belinda O'Kelly, Founding Principal of O'Kelly Kasprak. "There's a bit of opulence weaved in with metallic accents, sophistication of the back bar, and the lines of the furniture, yet guests should still feel welcomed and right at home!"
The Woodall (named for a creek bordering Moores Mill) is situated inside a converted old brick warehouse. As Metz describes it, the design aesthetic is "nostalgic futurism," with a wall mural painted by Thomas Turner and a brassy back bar as the focal points which give the environment a high energy feel. Serving as the complementary background to these design draws, O'Kelly Kasprak injects a palette of metallic tones, warm woods, modern lighting, and whitewashed brick. The furniture is sculptural and shaped to provide more intimacy in quiet perimeter booths. Perhaps the biggest draw to the space is how the bar spills out to a sprawling patio and into the promenade of the shopping area. The design team wanted the exterior to feel more like an extension of the restaurant and not an afterthought. Guests seated at any of the outdoor banquettes or communal tables can enjoy a roaring fire pit along with food and drink service from the backside of the bar.
"Our restaurants are known as places where friends and neighbors can gather and feel welcome," said Metz. "The new concept designed by O'Kelly Kasprak does not disappoint. It's fresh, exciting and modern."
Seating capacity (85 people inside and 30 people outside) at the Woodall will be limited during the pandemic to allow for adequate social distancing. Plexiglass dividers between booths and an upgraded Reme Halo air filtration system were also installed. Patrons are required to wear face masks when speaking with restaurant staff and when not eating or drinking. The Woodall, located at 2260 Marietta Blvd NW Suite 101, Atlanta, GA 30318, opens at 4 p.m. daily for dinner, with lunch beginning in the coming weeks.
About O'Kelly Kasprak
O'Kelly Kasprak is a full-service architecture, interior design and project management firm known for bringing a strong hospitality perspective to commercial spaces. The company's portfolio includes a variety of hotels, restaurants, bars, clubs, entertainment venues, sport and recreational facilities, theaters, corporate spaces, retail stores, and specialty projects. Founded in 2010, Belinda O'Kelly and David Kasprak lead a collaborative studio of professionals through a proprietary design process structured to produce functional, beautiful, enduring and unique spaces. The firm prides itself on its design abilities, vast technical knowledge, enthusiasm for creativity, and exceptional service to clients. Visit http://www.okellykasprak.com to learn more.
