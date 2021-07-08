MOORE, Okla., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Okie Express Auto Wash (Okie), a member of the Car Wash Owners Network (CWON) family, has completed the acquisition of Tunnel Car Wash Express (Tunnel Express), a brand new express car wash located in Yukon, OK. This acquisition expands Okie's leadership in the Oklahoma City market, where it now operates 12 express car washes and has five more under development opening in 2022.
"We're elated to add another world-class car wash to our growing network in Oklahoma City," said Jason Cellura, CWON's Chief Development Officer. "The Tunnel Express team did a fantastic job developing a beautiful facility in one of the highest-potential areas of the Oklahoma City metro. This new location is highly-complementary to our existing portfolio and further bolsters the value of Okie's signature unlimited wash club for members of the Yukon and Mustang communities."
"We poured a lot of ourselves into this facility," said Richard Yurich, Tunnel Express' Managing Partner.
"When Okie approached us we weren't looking to sell our wash. But after discussions with the Okie and CWON leadership teams, it was clear they were the right partner for Tunnel Express. They were honest, fair and partner-like in their approach, and it made for a very efficient process." CWON is executing a purposeful growth strategy by partnering with leading express car wash operators in attractive markets. For inquiries about the business and new development opportunities, please contact Jason Cellura, CWON's Chief Development Officer, at growth@car-won.com.
ABOUT CAR WASH OWNERS NETWORK:
Access Holdings formed Car Wash Owners Network in 2019 with a singular goal: to build market-leading car wash platforms in partnership with world-class operators. Through its partnerships with Cobblestone Auto Spa and Okie Express Auto Wash, CWON's affiliates currently operate 50 locations in Phoenix, Denver and Oklahoma City. With a robust pipeline of acquisitions and new development opportunities, CWON is on track to significantly expand in each of its markets in 2021 and beyond.
For more information, please visit http://www.car-won.com.
ABOUT OKIE EXPRESS AUTO WASH:
Okie Express Auto Wash is the leading provider of express car wash services in the Oklahoma City market. Founded in 2008, Okie currently owns and operates 12 premier express car wash locations and, with its active pipeline of acquisitions and new developments, is on pace to double its footprint over the next 24 months.
For more information, please visit http://www.okieautowash.com.
