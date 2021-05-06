AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiff's Treats, the Austin, Texas-based brand that pioneered the warm cookie delivery concept, announced today that the grand opening of its first Oklahoma store located at 505 E. Sheridan Avenue, Suite 101, in Oklahoma City's Bricktown district, will take place May 15th on National Chocolate Chip Day.
The sold-out Grand Opening celebration will include a socially distanced drive-thru to be held in front of the Bricktown store, benefitting Infant Crisis Services. For every ticket redeemed at the Grand Opening, the brand will donate to Infant Crisis Services. Tiff's Treats is encouraging attendees to also get involved and bring sippy cups and diaper wipes to donate to the charity. Attendees will enjoy a free dozen cookies, music from DJ Chik, giveaways and surprises. Additionally, Tiff's Treats is supporting Infant Crisis Services throughout the month of May with 20% of proceeds for any order placed using the code "4thebabies."
To introduce the brand to OKC residents, Tiff's Treats has delivered more than 4,000 dozen free warm cookies to local homes and businesses in the past two months. "Oklahoma City's friendly, vibrant culture has shown in our initial deliveries around town, and we're excited to get to know more of the city as we help create warm cookie moments for people in the area," said Tiffany Chen, Tiff's Treats co-founder.
Tiff's Treats is known for fast, contactless cookie delivery with a menu of 11 classic cookie flavors, periodic flavor-of-the-week options and decadent brownies, baked to order and delivered warm with cold milk and ice cream pairing options. The Oklahoma City store's business hours are 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekends.
Investments totaling $85 million in the last five years have helped accelerate the business' expansion, including recent investment from basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki and fashion designer Kendra Scott, as well as tennis star Andy Roddick and actress Brooklyn Decker, long-time Tiff's Treats fans who came on board as brand ambassadors in 2018. The Oklahoma City expansion was funded in part by territory partner Capstar Oklahoma, LLC.
In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to 65 stores in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Oklahoma, with more than 1,500 employees, baking more than 200 million cookies since the company started. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments through classic, baked-to-order cookies and specialty desserts from high-quality ingredients, and delivering them straight from the oven to the home or office, warm, in about an hour. Customers can order online, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and top-notch customer service. The charitably-minded company continually gives back with hundreds of thousands of cookies per year donated to nonprofit organizations and most store opening celebrations benefiting a local charity. To date, Tiff's Treats has donated well over $1 million in products and funds to charitable organizations. To learn more, please visit https://www.cookiedelivery.com.
