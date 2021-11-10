ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics – Atlanta's premier full-service dermatology practice – welcomes board-certified physician assistant Alexandra Palgon to its Buckhead location. The addition of Palgon is another reason patients looking for veteran dermatology providers can choose Olansky.
Palgon has been working in dermatology for nearly 20 years, and she maintains certification with the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. She received her physician assistant certification and Master of Health Sciences degree from Duke University. As a member of both the Georgia Dermatology Physician Assistants organization and the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants, Palgon stays up to date with the latest in dermatology best practices. She has a special interest in diagnosing early melanomas.
"Olansky has a great reputation for focusing on its patients, its provider teams, and community," Palgon says. "Its combination of professionalism and compassion aligns with my own values, which makes joining the Olansky team a career highlight."
Palgon's seasoned expertise helps bolster and enhance the already strong provider team at the Buckhead location. Patients interested in a full-service dermatology solution in the area can opt for Palgon and her colleagues at Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics. The members of the practice believe everyone deserves healthy skin. They strive to constantly improve the patient experience, offering medical, surgical, cosmetic, and aesthetic services in a state-of-the-art setting.
To schedule a visit at Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics' location in Buckhead (3379 Peachtree Road N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta) call: 404-355-5484.
