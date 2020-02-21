Old_Point_Financial_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Old Point Financial Corporation ("OPOF" - Nasdaq) is the parent company of The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus, a locally owned and managed community bank serving all of Hampton Roads and Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., a Hampton Roads wealth management services provider. www.oldpoint.com (PRNewsFoto/Old Point Financial Corporation)

 By Old Point Financial Corporation

HAMPTON, Va., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Point Financial Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on its common stock to be paid on March 27, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 4, 2020. The dividend amount is the same as the prior quarter's dividend and based on the stock's closing price of $28.50 on February 20, 2020, the dividend yield is approximately 1.7%. 

ABOUT OLD POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
 Old Point Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: OPOF) is the parent company of Old Point National Bank, a locally owned and managed community bank, and Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., a wealth management services provider, serving the Hampton Roads, Virginia region. Additional information on the Company is available at www.OldPoint.com under "Investor Relations".

Contact:  Laura Wright, VP/Marketing Director, 757.728.1743

 

