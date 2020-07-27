HAMPTON, Va., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Point Financial Corporation (the Company or Old Point) (NASDAQ "OPOF") reported net income of $2.5 million and earnings per diluted common share of $0.48 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as compared to net income of $1.6 million or $0.31 earnings per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2019. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was $3.7 million, or $0.72 earnings per diluted common share, and $3.7 million, or $0.70 earnings per diluted common share, respectively.
Robert Shuford, Jr., Chairman, President, and CEO of the Company and Old Point National Bank (the Bank) said, "The COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge the Company and our country in unprecedented ways and our focus remains on the health and well-being of our employees, our customers, and our community. We have taken physical and financial measures to assist our employees, enhanced our online presence to assist our customers, and continued to provide a full suite of uninterrupted financial services to our community. Additionally, our team embraced our participation in the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), working tirelessly and making every possible effort to help over 1,000 small businesses.
In light of the continued challenging conditions related to COVID-19 and its economic effects, we remain committed to preservation of capital, liquidity and operational capabilities. While experiencing continued improvement in asset quality, we are mindful there is not sufficient visibility to estimate future potential impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Asset quality on an industry-wide basis may decline as loan payment deferrals and government assistance related to COVID-19 expire during the third quarter, but our enhanced watch credit process should assist with timely mitigation of potential credit quality softening.
Old Point has navigated many crises over the last 97 years and we remain optimistic and are confident that prudent balance sheet management, controlling expenses, and careful asset quality monitoring will help to guide us through this difficult time."
Highlights of the quarter are as follows:
- Total assets were $1.2 billion at June 30 2020, growing $166.8 million or 15.8% from December 31, 2019.
- Net loans grew $108.8 million from December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, approximately 1,085 PPP loans totaling $102.5 million had been originated.
- Deposits grew $122.4 million to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2020 from December 31, 2019.
- Non-performing assets (NPAs) remained essentially steady at $7.0 million as of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, decreasing from $12.4 million at June 30, 2019. NPAs as a percentage of total assets improved to 0.57% at June 30, 2020 which compared to 0.65% at March 31, 2020 and 1.21% at June 30, 2019.
- Net interest income remained essentially steady at $8.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $8.5 million for the second quarter of 2019.
- Noninterest income increased $680 thousand to $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2019.
- Noninterest expense decreased 8.2%, or $826 thousand, during the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter and 3.2%, or $304 thousand from the second quarter of 2019.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $8.5 million, an increase of $55 thousand, or 0.7%, from the prior quarter and a decrease of $58 thousand, or 0.7%, from the second quarter of 2019. The slight movements quarter-over-quarter and prior-year comparative quarter were primarily due to higher balances in both average earning assets and average interest bearing liabilities but at lower average earning yields partially offset by lower interest bearing costs.
Net interest margin (on a fully tax-equivalent basis) compressed to 3.21% for the second quarter of 2020 down from 3.53% for the first quarter of 2020 and 3.68% for the second quarter of 2019. While accretive to net interest income, the net interest margin was compressed by PPP loan originations, which have a fixed interest rate of 1%. Related loan fees and costs are deferred at time of loan origination and amortized into interest income over the remaining lives of the loans, which for the majority of PPP loans was 24 months at origination. Recognition of these deferred fees and costs will be accelerated upon forgiveness or repayment of the PPP loans. The net interest margin was also impacted by increased levels of liquidity invested at lower yielding short-term levels.
Asset Quality
NPAs totaled $7.0 million as of June 30 and March 31, 2020, down from $12.4 million at June 30, 2019. NPAs as a percentage of total assets improved to 0.57%, compared to 0.65% at March 31, 2020 and 1.21% at June 30, 2019. Non-accrual loans were $5.1 million at June 30, 2020, down from $5.5 million at March 31, 2020 and $11.2 million at June 30, 2019. Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest increased $400 thousand to $1.7 million at June 30, 2020 from $1.3 million at March 31, 2020 and by $433 thousand from $1.2 million at June 30, 2019. The increase during the second quarter of 2020 was attributable to one government-guaranteed commercial credit which was in process of collection. Of the loans past due 90 days or more at June 30, 2020, approximately $876 thousand were government-guaranteed student loans.
The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $300 thousand during each of the first and second quarters of 2020 compared to $787 thousand in the second quarter of 2019. The allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) was $9.7 million at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 compared to $10.8 million at June 30, 2019. The ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.13% at June 30, 2020 compared to 1.27% at March 31, 2020 and 1.41% at June 30, 2019. The decrease in the ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment at June 30, 2020 was directly attributable to PPP loan originations, creating a 0.16% compression. Excluding PPP loans, the ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.29% at June 30, 2020. Historical annualized net charge offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding decreased slightly to 0.13% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 0.15% for the first quarter of 2020 and 0.06% in the second quarter of 2019. The Company's significant improvement in non-performing assets and year-over-year positive quantitative factors are balanced by increased qualitative factors related to COVID-19 deferral requests, changes in volume, and economic uncertainty. As the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, elevated levels of risk within the loan portfolio may require additional increases in the allowance for loan losses.
On March 22, 2020 and subsequently revised on April 7, 2020, the five federal bank regulatory agencies issued joint guidance encouraging action with respect to loan modifications for borrowers affected by COVID-19. The guidance assured prudent loan modifications would not receive supervisory criticism or be required by examiners to automatically categorize COVID-19 related loan modifications as TDRs, provided the modification was short-term and made on good faith basis to borrowers who were not more than thirty days past due on contractual payments. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had loan modifications on approximately $128.9 million, or 15.0%, of gross loans. These modifications consisted primarily of 60- or 90-day principal and interest payment deferral periods.
Noninterest Income
Total noninterest income for the second quarter was $4.0 million, an increase of $680 thousand from the previous quarter and $385 thousand from the second quarter of 2019. The primary drivers for the increases in the linked and prior year quarter increases were gains on sale of available for sale securities and fixed assets during the second quarter of 2020, which were partially offset by decreases in service charges on deposit accounts. The disposition of non-earning fixed assets is one component of management's strategy to reduce overhead expenses through balance sheet repositioning. Noninterest income from service charges on deposit accounts was negatively impacted primarily by lower nonsufficient fund, or NSF, fees.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $826 thousand from the first quarter of 2020 and $304 thousand from the second quarter of 2019. The linked quarter decrease is primarily related to salaries and employee benefits, employee professional development, and other operating expense, partially offset by professional services. Year-over-year decreases were primarily related to salaries and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment, and employee professional development partially offset by increases in data processing and other operating expenses. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits in the linked and year-over-year quarters was primarily due the recognition of deferred costs related to the origination of PPP loans. The year-over-year increase in data processing continues to be driven by bank-wide technology and efficiency initiatives of outsourcing of the bank's core application, upgrades to critical infrastructure software related to imaging, digital platform migration to a new vendor, and implementation a new loan origination system. Additionally, data processing costs have increased year over year as our operational structure transitioned from an in-house core environment to outsourced, shifting costs previously included in occupancy and equipment. Controlling noninterest expense, improving efficiency, and branch realignment continues to be a primary focus for management.
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets as of June 30, 2020 were $1.2 billion compared to $1.1 billion at December 31, 2019. Net loans held for investment increased $108.7 million, or 14.7%, from December 31, 2019 to $846.9 million. Net loan growth of $102.5 million was attributed to PPP originations with the remaining increase from the real estate secured portfolio segments partially offset by pay-downs in the indirect automobile and commercial and industrial segments. Securities available for sale, at fair value, increased $14.6 million from December 31, 2019 to $160.3 million at June 30, 2020.
Total deposits as of June 30, 2020 increased $122.4 million, or 13.8%, to $1.0 billion from December 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $81.2 million, or 30.9%, savings deposits increased $60.4 million, or 15.1%, and time deposits decreased $19.1 million, or 8.4%. Year-over-year, total deposits increased $164.1 million, or 19.4%. While funding from PPP origination was the primary driver of the increase on total deposits, re-pricing strategies for expanding low cost deposits continued to shift deposit growth with year-over-year average balance increases in non-interest bearing deposits, interest-bearing transaction, money market, and savings accounts.
The Company utilized the Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility (PPPLF) initiated by the Federal Reserve Bank to partially fund PPP loan originations, borrowing $37.3 million as of June 30, 2020.
The Company's total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2020 increased $6.1 million or 5.6% from December 31, 2019 to $115.9 million. The Bank remains well capitalized with a Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.84% at June 30, 2020 as compared to 11.72% at December 31, 2019. The Bank's leverage ratio was 9.07% at June 30, 2020 as compared to 9.72% at December 31, 2019 and was primarily impacted by balance sheet growth from PPP loans.
Safe Harbor Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - Statements in this press release, including without limitation, statements made in Mr. Shuford's quotations, which use language such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "forecasts," "intends" and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Old Point's management, as well as estimates and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. These statements are inherently uncertain, and there can be no assurance that the underlying estimates or assumptions will prove to be accurate. Actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation: statements regarding future financial performance; performance of the investment and loan portfolios, including performance of the consumer auto loan portfolio and the purchased student loan portfolio; impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ability of the Company to manage those impacts; the effects of diversifying the loan portfolio; strategic business initiatives; management's efforts to reposition the balance sheet; deposit growth; levels and sources of liquidity; use of proceeds from the sale of securities; future levels of charge-offs or net recoveries; the impact of changes in NPAs on future earnings; write-downs and expected sales of other real estate owned; and changes in interest rates.
Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of Old Point include, but are not limited to, changes in: interest rates and yields; general economic and business conditions, including unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, especially related to further and sustained economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the effect of steps the Company takes in response to the pandemic, the severity and duration of the pandemic, the impact of loosening of governmental restrictions, the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on, among other things, the Company's operations, liquidity, and credit quality and potential claims, damages and fines related to litigation or government actions, including litigation or actions arising from the Company's participation in the administration of programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (including, among other things, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act); demand for loan products; future levels of government defense spending, particularly in the Company's service area; uncertainty over future federal spending or budget priorities of the current administration, particularly in connection with the Department of Defense, on the Company's service area; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board and any changes associated with the current administration; the quality or composition of the loan or securities portfolios; changes in the volume and mix of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the effects of management's investment strategy and strategy to manage the net interest margin; the U.S. Government's guarantee of repayment of student or small business loans purchased by Old Point; the level of net charge-offs on loans; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in Old Point's market area; technology; cyber threats, attacks and events; implementation of new technologies; the Company's ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; any interruption or breach of security in the Company's information systems or those of the Company's third party vendors or other service providers; reliance on third parties for key services; the use of inaccurate assumptions in management's modeling systems; the real estate market; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; changes in management; and other factors detailed in Old Point's publicly filed documents, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of date of the release.
Old Point Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: OPOF) is the parent company of Old Point National Bank, a locally owned and managed community bank, and Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., a wealth management services provider, serving the Hampton Roads, Virginia region. Web: www.oldpoint.com. For more information, contact Elizabeth Beale, Chief Financial Officer/Senior Vice President of Old Point Financial Corporation at 757-325-8123, or Laura Wright, Vice President/Marketing Director, Old Point National Bank at 757-728-1743.
Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30,
December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
2020
2019
(unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 40,902
$ 37,280
Interest-bearing due from banks
88,711
48,610
Federal funds sold
6
3,975
Cash and cash equivalents
129,619
89,865
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
160,301
145,715
Restricted securities, at cost
3,152
2,926
Loans held for sale
3,494
590
Loans, net
846,912
738,205
Premises and equipment, net
34,425
35,312
Premises and equipment, held for sale
-
907
Bank-owned life insurance
27,970
27,547
Goodwill
1,650
1,650
Other real estate owned, net
254
-
Core deposit intangible, net
341
363
Other assets
13,127
11,408
Total assets
$ 1,221,245
$ 1,054,488
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 343,723
$ 262,558
Savings deposits
459,379
399,020
Time deposits
208,818
227,918
Total deposits
1,011,920
889,496
Overnight repurchase agreements
7,972
11,452
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
42,000
37,000
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings
37,340
-
Other borrowings
1,650
1,950
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
4,494
4,834
Total liabilities
1,105,376
944,732
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $5 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,221,244
25,956
25,901
Additional paid-in capital
21,093
20,959
Retained earnings
65,468
62,975
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
3,352
(79)
Total stockholders' equity
115,869
109,756
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,221,245
$ 1,054,488
Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Jun. 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Jun. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2020
Jun. 30, 2019
Interest and Dividend Income:
Loans, including fees
$ 8,924
$ 8,827
$ 9,075
$ 17,751
$ 17,937
Due from banks
32
151
111
183
168
Federal funds sold
-
12
6
12
13
Securities:
Taxable
712
864
648
1,576
1,268
Tax-exempt
137
86
234
223
500
Dividends and interest on all other securities
43
46
59
89
123
Total interest and dividend income
9,848
9,986
10,133
19,834
20,009
Interest Expense:
Checking and savings deposits
298
340
275
638
526
Time deposits
882
972
947
1,855
1,817
Federal funds purchased, securities sold under
agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
16
22
36
37
73
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
179
234
344
413
703
Total interest expense
1,375
1,568
1,602
2,943
3,119
Net interest income
8,473
8,418
8,531
16,891
16,890
Provision for loan losses
300
300
787
600
1,013
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
8,173
8,118
7,744
16,291
15,877
Noninterest Income:
Fiduciary and asset management fees
909
1,017
929
1,926
1,888
Service charges on deposit accounts
615
895
1,028
1,510
2,081
Other service charges, commissions and fees
980
943
1,026
1,923
1,951
Bank-owned life insurance income
192
231
198
423
390
Mortgage banking income
223
157
302
380
518
Gain on sale of available-for-sale securities, net
184
-
-
184
26
Gain on sale of fixed assets
818
-
-
818
-
Other operating income
37
35
90
72
135
Total noninterest income
3,958
3,278
3,573
7,236
6,989
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
5,464
5,994
5,927
11,458
11,626
Occupancy and equipment
1,188
1,266
1,405
2,454
2,798
Data processing
804
819
420
1,623
783
Customer development
71
114
151
185
313
Professional services
590
475
560
1,065
1,074
Employee professional development
93
220
230
313
416
Other taxes
158
150
149
308
299
ATM and other losses
60
98
53
158
115
(Gain) on other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
(2)
Other operating expenses
776
894
613
1,670
1,377
Total noninterest expense
9,204
10,030
9,508
19,234
18,799
Income before income taxes
2,927
1,366
1,809
4,293
4,067
Income tax expense
433
116
183
549
414
Net income
$ 2,494
$ 1,250
$ 1,626
$ 3,744
$ 3,653
Basic Earnings per Share:
Weighted average shares outstanding
5,220,137
5,200,250
5,202,166
5,210,139
5,194,529
Net income per share of common stock
$ 0.48
$ 0.24
$ 0.31
$ 0.72
$ 0.70
Diluted Earnings per Share:
Weighted average shares outstanding
5,220,262
5,200,989
5,202,196
5,210,573
5,194,594
Net income per share of common stock
$ 0.48
$ 0.24
$ 0.31
$ 0.72
$ 0.70
Cash Dividends Declared per Share:
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income And Rates
For the quarter ended June 30,
(unaudited)
2020
2019
Interest
Interest
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate**
Balance
Expense
Rate**
ASSETS
Loans*
$ 828,896
$ 8,937
4.34%
$ 767,393
$ 9,088
4.75%
Investment securities:
Taxable
134,372
712
2.13%
108,060
648
2.40%
Tax-exempt*
18,853
173
3.69%
38,500
296
3.08%
Total investment securities
153,225
885
2.32%
146,560
944
2.58%
Interest-bearing due from banks
82,399
32
0.15%
18,656
111
2.40%
Federal funds sold
6
-
0.02%
1,143
6
2.38%
Other investments
3,153
43
5.56%
3,595
59
6.54%
Total earning assets
1,067,679
$ 9,897
3.73%
937,347
$ 10,208
4.37%
Allowance for loan losses
(9,626)
(10,331)
Other non-earning assets
116,890
104,691
Total assets
$ 1,174,943
$ 1,031,707
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Time and savings deposits:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$ 56,465
$ 3
0.02%
$ 31,050
$ 3
0.03%
Money market deposit accounts
300,028
283
0.38%
254,908
250
0.39%
Savings accounts
93,307
12
0.05%
87,816
22
0.10%
Time deposits
212,386
883
1.67%
232,566
947
1.63%
Total time and savings deposits
662,186
1,181
0.72%
606,340
1,222
0.81%
Federal funds purchased, repurchase
agreements and other borrowings
33,859
15
0.18%
23,070
36
0.62%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
42,000
179
1.71%
52,747
344
2.62%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
738,045
1,375
0.75%
682,157
1,602
0.94%
Demand deposits
319,574
239,589
Other liabilities
3,982
3,481
Stockholders' equity
113,342
106,480
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,174,943
$ 1,031,707
Net interest margin*
$ 8,522
3.21%
$ 8,606
3.68%
*
Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a 21% rate, adjusting interest income by $49
**
Annualized
Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income And Rates
For the six months ended June 30,
(unaudited)
2020
2019
Interest
Interest
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate**
Balance
Expense
Rate**
ASSETS
Loans*
$ 791,803
$ 17,776
4.51%
$ 769,258
$ 17,964
4.71%
Investment securities:
Taxable
138,613
1,576
2.29%
105,676
1,268
2.42%
Tax-exempt*
15,038
283
3.78%
41,059
633
3.11%
Total investment securities
153,651
1,859
2.43%
146,735
1,901
2.61%
Interest-bearing due from banks
65,165
183
0.56%
14,319
168
2.37%
Federal funds sold
1,687
12
1.45%
1,133
13
2.38%
Other investments
3,072
89
5.85%
3,689
123
6.73%
Total earning assets
1,015,378
$ 19,919
3.94%
935,134
$ 20,169
4.35%
Allowance for loan losses
(9,631)
(10,396)
Other nonearning assets
109,995
103,374
Total assets
$ 1,115,742
$ 1,028,112
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Time and savings deposits:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$ 52,844
$ 6
0.02%
$ 29,606
$ 5
0.04%
Money market deposit accounts
290,492
600
0.42%
253,007
477
0.38%
Savings accounts
89,956
32
0.07%
87,882
44
0.10%
Time deposits
217,756
1,855
1.71%
231,335
1,817
1.58%
Total time and savings deposits
651,048
2,493
0.77%
601,830
2,343
0.79%
Federal funds purchased, repurchase
agreements and other borrowings
21,227
37
0.35%
24,139
73
0.61%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
40,242
413
2.06%
55,470
703
2.55%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
712,517
2,943
0.83%
681,439
3,119
0.92%
Demand deposits
286,502
237,496
Other liabilities
4,037
4,186
Stockholders' equity
112,686
104,991
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,115,742
$ 1,028,112
Net interest margin*
$ 16,976
3.36%
$ 17,050
3.68%
*
Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a 21% rate, adjusting interest income by $85 thousand
**
Annualized
Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
As of or for the quarter ended,
Selected Ratios (unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2020
2019
Earnings per common share, diluted
$ 0.48
$ 0.24
$ 0.31
Return on average assets (ROA)
0.85%
0.48%
0.63%
Return on average equity (ROE)
8.85%
4.49%
6.12%
Net Interest Margin (FTE)
3.21%
3.53%
3.68%
Non-performing assets (NPAs) / total assets
0.57%
0.65%
1.21%
Annualized Net Charge Offs / average total loans
0.13%
0.15%
0.06%
Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans
1.13%
1.27%
1.41%
Efficiency ratio (FTE)
73.75%
85.50%
78.06%
Non-Performing Assets (NPAs)
Nonaccrual loans
$ 5,111
$ 5,471
$ 11,203
Loans > 90 days past due, but still accruing interest
1,655
1,255
1,222
Other real estate owned
254
236
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 7,020
$ 6,962
$ 12,425
Other Selected Numbers
Loans, net
$ 846,912
$ 750,550
$ 750,421
Deposits
1,011,920
902,536
847,784
Stockholders equity
115,869
110,044
107,425
Total assets
1,221,245
1,065,277
1,029,404
Loans charged off during the quarter, net of recoveries
268
291
118
Quarterly average loans
828,896
754,710
767,393
Quarterly average assets
1,174,943
1,056,540
1,031,707
Quarterly average earning assets
1,067,679
963,075
937,347
Quarterly average deposits
981,760
893,339
845,929
Quarterly average equity
113,342
112,029
106,480