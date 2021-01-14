CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) — today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, January 28, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020. The call can be accessed live on Old Republic's website at www.oldrepublic.com or on a listen-only phone line at 1-833-494-1487.

Investors may also access a replay of the call by dialing 1-800-585-8367, passcode 5779285, which will be available through February 4, 2021. The replay will also be available on Old Republic International's website through February 26, 2021.

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A long-term interest in mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity coverages has devolved to a run-off operating mode in recent years. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance operations are the third largest in its industry.

The nature of Old Republic's business requires that it be managed for the long run, and its cash dividend policy reflects this long-term orientation. Here's a summary of recent years' total book and market returns, which includes the addition and reinvestment of cash dividend payments, in comparison with the financial performance of three selected indices similarly developed.



ORI


Selected Indices' Compounded



Annual


Annual


Total Annual Returns



Book Value


Market Value


Nominal




S & P



Compounded


Compounded


Gross


S & P


P&C



Total


Total


Domestic


500


Insurance



Return


Return


Product


Index


Index

Ten Years 2000 – 2009


9.5%


7.4%


4.1%


-1.0%


4.7%

Ten Years 2010 – 2019


7.7%


14.8%


4.0%


13.6%


14.5%

Twenty Years 2000 – 2019


8.6%


11.0%


4.1%


6.1%


9.5%

According to the most recent edition of Mergent's Dividend Achievers, Old Republic is listed in 58th place among just 113 qualifying publicly held companies, out of thousands considered, that have posted at least 25 consecutive years of annual dividend growth.

For Old Republic's latest news releases and other corporate documents:

Please visit us at www.oldrepublic.com

Alternatively, please write or call: Investor Relations
Old Republic International Corporation
307 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601
(312) 346-8100

 

At Old Republic:

At Financial Relations Board:

 

Craig R. Smiddy, President and CEO

Analysts/Investors: Joe Calabrese 212/827-3772

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.