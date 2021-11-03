Oldcastle APG’s acquisition of PebbleTec significantly enhances its proposition in the thriving pool category, complementing existing products which include Belgard® pavers and pool coping, Techniseal® polymeric sand and sealers, and MoistureShield™ decking. This supports CRH’s integrated and solutions-focused strategy by providing Oldcastle APG customers including architects, developers, builders, contractors and more with complete end-to-end solutions for outdoor living environments.