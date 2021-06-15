WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TWIS Insurance Services (TWIS), a subsidiary of OLI Insurance Services that specializes in trucking insurance, has expanded its footprint with the purchase of Nevada-based Yoder Insurance Agency, LTD effective June 1, 2021. Dale Yoder has joined TWIS' operations in a sales and leadership capacity.
With over 25 years of trucking and public auto insurance expertise, TWIS has a strong background and knowledge of the insurance needs of the trucking industry. Dale Yoder started in the insurance industry in 1995 and founded Yoder Insurance in 2007. Since that time, Yoder Insurance has provided a range of risk management solutions to clients ranging from single sole proprietors to large multinational fleets.
"I wanted to strengthen our position in the insurance marketplace," said Dale Yoder. "This partnership with Heffernan TWIS opens markets and opportunities to best serve our clients."
"The Yoders' experience and knowledge in the trucking space is a great addition for TWIS," said John Prichard, Jr., president of OLI Insurance Services. "We are excited to bring Yoders' customers more access, resources and support, and continue to deliver the highest quality customer experience."
As part of the next phase of OLI's and Heffernan's growth strategy, we are interested in collaborating with privately held independent brokers across the United States.
About OLI Insurance Services, Inc.
OLI Insurance Services, Inc., formed in 2017, helps small independent agencies grow by providing exceptional market access, new business fulfillment, back office support, and technology solutions to help improve efficiency as well as initiate revenue streams outside their core competencies (i.e. employee benefits, life insurance, personal lines, and property & casualty).
