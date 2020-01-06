Olympians Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky Join Team Panasonic at CES 2020 to Announce Partnership to Empower Youth

Team Panasonic also includes world renowned athletes Lex Gillette and Sakura Kokumai, who embody Panasonic's ideals of passion and purpose, and making a difference in society. They are part of the company's #whatmovesus digital and social marketing campaign