DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrderMyGear (OMG), the leading online store platform for the Team Dealer and Promotional Products industries, has recently announced a multi-year partnership with Alli Sports Group (ASG), becoming the exclusive technology provider for online stores.
"This partnership with ASG further demonstrates OMG's commitment to the team sporting goods space, helping dealers unlock their full potential," said OMG President Matt Kaplan. "We are dedicated to the success of this industry, and I believe this alliance will create new opportunities for immense growth."
ASG was founded in 2021 when Johnson-Lambe, First Team Sports Center of the Carolinas, and Baker's Sporting Goods formed an alliance. This partnership will benefit ASG sales representatives, enabling them to offer fully-branded, retail-like online stores for all of their customers.
The founders of ASG remarked on their relationship with OMG, commenting:
"When OMG was created it changed everything for the team sports industry and for our companies - it made us better," said Rhett Johnson with Johnson-Lambe, an OMG client since 2010. "With the creation of The Alli Sports Group, we are looking to change and better everything we do and how we do it. There's no one better in the industry to partner with than OMG to help us accomplish this."
"In my opinion, OMG has been nothing less than a game-changer for our business and is one of the greatest innovations in the sporting goods industry that we've seen in the past 40 years," commented Mike Miros with First Team Sports Center of the Carolinas, an OMG client since 2014. "I'd also like to add that our sales using OMG during the pandemic were instrumental in keeping our business going and kept our customers geared up and ready to hit the fields. Rest assured, with the partnership of OMG and Alli Sports Group, I see nothing but great things in the future and look forward to all of us doing great things together!"
"Mike Miros, Rhett Johnson, and myself formed the Alli Sports Group based on the similarities of our companies. At the core of these similarities is our relationship with OMG," added Josh Baker with Baker's Sporting Goods, an OMG client since 2016. "OMG has allowed us to reach our end-user better and faster than before through team stores. Our online team store division is the fastest-growing division within our company and definitely the future of the industry."
About Alli Sports Group
Founded in 2021, Josh Baker, Mike Miros, and Rhett Johnson crafted a plan to bring together Baker's Sports, First Team Sports and Johnson-Lambe Company to form an alliance and deliver the best in team sports sales and service. From team uniforms to equipment to decoration, Alli Sports Groups supplies a wide range of gear, with top-level customer service at the core of this alliance. Learn more at https://allisportsgroup.com/.
About OrderMyGear
OrderMyGear (OMG) is an industry-leading sales tool, empowering distributors, decorators, and dealers to create sleek, retail-like online stores for every customer – big or small. Since 2008, OMG has been on a mission to simplify the process of selling branded products and apparel to groups and improve the ordering experience. With easy-to-use tools and unmatched support, the OMG platform powers online stores for over 3,500 clients generating more than $1.5 billion in online sales. Learn more at http://www.ordermygear.com.
