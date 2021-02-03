LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InvoTech Systems Inc. announced the recent implementation of its Uniform System at Omni Oklahoma City Hotel. InvoTech Systems is the leading provider of advanced Linen Management, Laundry and Uniform Systems that integrate the latest RFID technology to increase profitability for hotels, resorts, casino operators, sports arenas, convention centers and theme parks. The InvoTech System installed at Omni Oklahoma City Hotel manages the Uniform inventory for 500 employees, and the hotel joins InvoTech's extensive client portfolio of hotels worldwide. Click here for more information on InvoTech's Linen, Laundry and Uniform Systems.
The InvoTech Uniform System manages all aspects of wardrobe operations. It monitors employee use and delivers savings in labor costs and a reduction in on-going purchases.
The newest Omni Hotel in Oklahoma will open this month with InvoTech's RFID Uniform System already in place to maximize cost-savings immediately. InvoTech has extensive experience in implementing systems for new properties. The InvoTech solution includes on-site installation and training services to ensure all items are issued to employees and recorded properly before the grand opening. Omni Hotels' properties: Omni Dallas, Omni Grove Park Inn, and Omni Montelucia Scottsdale Resort & Spa also opened using InvoTech Uniform Systems to manage wardrobe operations.
"Hotel operators highly value implementing InvoTech's Uniform System from the start. InvoTech provides services that include assistance for Housekeeping departments during grand openings, to ensure that uniforms are properly issued to each department and each employee. The system reads the RFID tags attached to each uniform item, tracks laundry activity, wash cycles and constantly updates the status and location. The system knows exactly where each item is located at all times," said Oswald Lares, Director of Sales & Marketing at InvoTech Systems, Inc.
InvoTech has over 700 of satisfied clients worldwide in more than 36 countries, including hotels, resorts, casinos, theme parks, stadiums, arenas, convention centers, medical centers, cleanrooms, and laundries. Why InvoTech? Because major brands like Hyatt, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Hilton, MGM International, Wynn Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, Universal Studios, LEGOLAND, Intel, Pfizer, Madison Square Garden, and Staples Center rely on InvoTech Systems to provide operational efficiency, full-accountability, and turn-key solutions for laundry, linen and uniform management. See what our clients are saying about us.
About InvoTech Systems
InvoTech Systems provides the most advanced inventory management systems for uniforms, linens, and laundry operations. Our very reliable and easy-to-use systems integrate the latest RFID technology to significantly improve operational efficiencies to eliminate losses, reduce purchases, cut labor costs, and lower laundry expenses. InvoTech provides solutions for hospitality, healthcare, cleanrooms, stadiums and arenas, theme parks, commercial laundries, and many other industries worldwide. With over 25 years of experience providing inventory management systems, InvoTech is known for our expertise and reliable solutions tailored to our client needs and outstanding customer support. Visit our website to find out more.
About Omni Oklahoma City Hotel
The Omni Oklahoma City Hotel will be a true outdoor recreation, entertainment and culinary destination while paying homage to the heritage and modern progress of the city. The hotel will feature 605 luxurious guest rooms, inclusive of 29 suites, with dramatic views of the 70-acre Scissortail Park and the downtown skyline.
