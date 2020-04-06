NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Chairman and CEO John Wren today announced former DDB Worldwide CEO and current Chairman, Chuck Brymer, will assume additional responsibilities for the company while a search is conducted to find new leadership. Wendy Clark, President and CEO, DDB Worldwide has resigned.
"For the twelve years that Chuck ran DDB, he helped build it into a creative powerhouse. I have the utmost confidence in his leadership, especially in these uncertain times, to steer DDB to new growth as we look for new leadership," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO, Omnicom Group. "While Wendy's timing is unfortunate as our people and clients are struggling with the fall-out of COVID-19, the network is in more than capable hands with Chuck leading the business."
"I love everything about DDB but most importantly our people and our clients," said Brymer, Chairman, DDB Worldwide. "It is a company with amazing creative talent and energy. I look forward to getting back to work to help drive our success even further."
Chuck joined DDB as Worldwide CEO in 2006. Under his leadership, he oversaw the continued ranking of DDB as one of the most creative and successful agencies in the world. He also expanded DDB's stature and geographical footprint, through the acquisition of adam&eve in the UK, Mudra in India and Grupo ABC in Brazil.
About DDB Worldwide
DDB Worldwide (www.ddb.com) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named Agency of the Year numerous times by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. In 2019 DDB Worldwide was named the Cannes Festival's #2 Network of the year, and the Gunn Report has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The agency's clients include Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Army, among others.
Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE) and consists of more than 200 offices in over 90 countries with its flagship office in New York, NY.
About Omnicom
Omnicom Group Inc. (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.