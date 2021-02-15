ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OmniMax International, LLC ("OmniMax" or "the Company") announced today that John C. Wayne has been named Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Wayne succeeds Richard C. Brown, who announced last October that he would transition from the company as his successor was named.
Mr. Wayne is an experienced senior leader in the building products industry, having spent more than 30 years with Armstrong World Industries and Ply Gem Industries, where his most recent role was as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Earlier in his career at Armstrong World Industries, he held progressively responsible positions including as Vice President of Sales for the North American flooring business. His industry expertise and relationships closely align with our company's long-term strategy to develop and provide innovative, industry leading building products and solutions that meet our customers' evolving needs.
Matthew Espe, Chairman, OmniMax Board of Directors, said, "John is the right person to lead OmniMax into the future, given his deep building products industry expertise and his track record of delivering growth and profitability in highly competitive markets. He has strong relationships with key customers and has successfully delivered industry-leading results by driving aggressive organic growth, customer-focused innovation, and strategic acquisitions. I believe that John is very well-positioned to accelerate OmniMax's transformation and growth, and I look forward to working closely with him and the entire leadership team to ensure OmniMax's future success. Finally, I want to thank Rick Brown for his leadership of the company over the last six years, and through the transition period since our acquisition of OmniMax last October. We wish him well in his future endeavors."
"I am honored to be named the next CEO of OmniMax International," said Mr. Wayne. "This is an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to working with the entire OmniMax team and our valued customers to build upon the strong foundation already in place."
About OmniMax International
OmniMax is the leading national manufacturer of residential building products and a top supplier of products for outdoor living, recreational vehicle, and other building end markets with 2020 sales of approximately $700 million. As America's market leader in the residential roof drainage market, OmniMax has unrivaled scale, top brands such as Amerimax and Berger, and longstanding relationships with the nation's largest home center retailers and building product distributors. The Company's high-growth outdoor living business is a manufacturer of outdoor shade and exterior structures through brands such as Equinox, Alumawood, and Knotwood. OmniMax's commercial segment supplies made-to-order metal roofing, wall panels, and architectural products for large, custom jobs under the Fabral and CopperCraft brands. The Company is also a leading supplier to the recreational vehicle industry, which is benefiting from strong outdoor recreation and living trends. Learn more at omnimax.com.
About SVPGlobal
SVPGlobal is a global investment firm with approximately $10 billion in assets under management. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has 121 employees, including 49 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT), London and Tokyo. Learn more at http://www.svpglobal.com.
