SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSci, the pioneer in accelerated analytics, today announced its expansion to Asia, the next step in meeting the intensifying global demand for the company's analytics capabilities. Based in Singapore, OmniSci's new sales and field engineering team will provide complete local support for current and prospective enterprise, governmental and academic customers.
Initially focused on Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and India, OmniSci's Asia initiatives will be led by Joseph (Joe) Lee as Vice President of Global Sales. Lee, an accomplished enterprise software sales executive with strong experience serving APAC markets, will be joined by Herfini Haryono as Vice President, Industry Verticals, along with a Singapore-based field support team.
"OmniSci continues to enjoy a strong growth trajectory in markets around the world. It's natural for us to look to Asia as the next region for us to establish a local presence," noted Todd Mostak, CEO and co-founder of OmniSci. "Joe Lee and Herfini Haryono have the knowledge and expertise necessary for us to serve our Western Pacific customers well."
Joseph Lee has nearly 20 years of experience building high-achieving sales organizations within public and private data science and software companies. He previously held executive-level APAC sales positions at Snow Software and Kinetica in Singapore; he also was senior sales director for enterprise data cloud leader Cloudera, where he was the company's global sales leader in 2017 and grew that firm's Asia revenues from zero to $25 million.
"OmniSci is a leader and innovator with a well-differentiated platform, and I'm thrilled to join the team," said Lee. "I'm looking forward to helping the company gain increased traction in Asia and drive an ambitious global sales plan."
Herfini Haryono has served as a CIO, CTO and board member of multiple technology companies throughout Indonesia. She most recently was managing director of PT Kereta Api Indonesia; previously she served as chief business officer and CIO of Indosat Ooredoo, a B2B enterprise and wholesale telecom carrier.
In addition to serving its existing customers in the region, OmniSci welcomes inquiries regarding new analytics applications. Interested parties are encouraged to email joe.lee@omnisci.com.
About OmniSci:
OmniSci is the pioneer in accelerated analytics. The OmniSci platform is used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. Harnessing the massive parallelism of modern CPU and GPU hardware, the platform is available in the cloud and on-premise. OmniSci originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about OmniSci at www.omnisci.com.
