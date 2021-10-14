MT. LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Location, a nationwide provider of labor and management services for exhibits, events and environments, is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Mulry to President. This new position comes from Mulry's proven record of business growth and strong team building.
Mulry has a long history of leading On Location, in his previous role as General Manager, for over 14 years and over 25 years of experience in the experiential marketing and labor management industry. During this tenure, Mulry has been an integral part in business growth at On Location by increasing revenue and building teams nationwide.
Over the past decade, Mulry has demonstrated his strong leadership by implementing key operational systems and embracing new technologies to support the company's business growth and achieve its goals.
Said On Location Chairman of the Board, James Illikkman, "We are excited to see Michael continue to build a robust organization in his new role. His experience in the industry, focus, and vision will keep On Location on the path for even greater success in the years to come."
As President of On Location, Mulry will be focused on employing processes to effectively achieve organizational growth. He will champion this growth through business and operational strategies, client partnerships, and team development.
"It is a great privilege to lead the hardworking teams here at On Location and have the opportunity to help our organization continue to evolve and grow," says Mulry. "The commitment of the On Location team and the strength of our experience will put us in a great position for continued success and on-going growth."
About On Location:
Founded in 1991, On Location has provided nationwide labor and management services for exhibits, events and environments that deliver a positive Return on Experience (ROE) for its customers - on time and on budget – nationwide. As a leading exhibitor appointed contractor (EAC), the company recruits and trains highly experienced employees to become an extension of clients' teams, developing a plan for their unique needs. The result is a true client centric approach and business model to provide nationwide continuity of hands-on service before, during and after each project. For more information, visit http://www.onlocationind.com.
