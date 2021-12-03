NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Santa and his elves have arrived to greet holiday visitors to Balboa Island for a Once Upon A Christmas personalized experience. Tucked away in a magical portal to the North Pole, the company provides a one-on-one encounter with Santa for families to enjoy.
Participants can tailor their visit with three experiences that include engaging with a talking reindeer, making a toy, receiving a "naughty or nice" certificate and meeting Santa in his cozy living room.
Hundreds of families visit Balboa Island annually to marvel at the beauty of homes adorned with over-the-top Christmas scenes and the world-famous Christmas Boat Parade.
"Once Upon A Christmas is all about creating family traditions and enjoying time together during the holidays," said Heather Sossaman. "We love to see the joy in the eyes of children as they enjoy a special gathering with Santa, the elves and reindeer. Parents fill out a survey when booking so that Santa knows all about the kids once they arrive. 'Tis the season to believe in the merriment of a winter wonderland."
- Silver Ticket (Approx. 15 min.): A three-room experience that includes a meet and greet with a talking reindeer in Santa's barn, a tour of the North Pole toy factory with a magical "Santa Mail" experience and an intimate and personalized meet and photo session with Santa.
- Gold Ticket (Approx. 15-20 min.): An enchanting experience that includes everything with a silver ticket plus a special toy making experience with the elves and a cozy reading by the fire of The Night Before Christmas with Santa.
- VIP (Approx. 30 min.): Families are Santa's VIP guests for his holiday party. It includes everything in the gold ticket and hot cocoa and cookie decorating, photography for the entire event and an appearance in the workshop with Santa to make toys.
Prices start at $49 (adult) and $39 (child). For more information, visit https://www.onceuponanisland.net/christmas.
About Once Upon A Christmas:
From the creators of Once Upon An Island comes an annual immersive Christmas experience with the one and only Santa and his helpers. Families have made it a tradition to visit the Balboa Island cottage to have a personalized visit they won't soon forget.
