- Phase 2 Trial with Bavituximab in Patients with Gastric Cancer on Track to Report Preliminary Results During the Second Half of 2020 - Phase 1b Trial with Navicixizumab in Patients with Ovarian Cancer Recently Presented at the Society for Gynecological Oncology Annual Meeting - Later this Year, Results from Oncologie's Analysis Using its RNA-based Tumor Microenvironment Biomarker Platform Will Inform Future Trials of Bavituximab and Navicixizumab