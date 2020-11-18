-- Significance of 30% overall response rate (ORR), 6% complete responses (CR), durability and favorable safety data from KEYNOTE-695 Phase 2b trial discussed by Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) specializing in melanoma treatment -- -- In KEYNOTE-695, the combination of TAVO and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) exhibited an immune response in both local and distant tumors -- -- Phase 2 KEYNOTE-890 trial of TAVO in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), IL-12 delivery as a vaccine adjuvant and visceral lesion applicator (VLA) seen as compelling pipeline programs -