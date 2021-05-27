OncoSec Medical Incorporated logo (PRNewsfoto/OncoSec Medical Incorporated)

PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) (the "Company" or "OncoSec") today announced that management will present a company overview at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference being held virtually Monday, June 21stWednesday, June 23rd, 2021.

Raymond James Human Health Innovation Virtual Conference

Date: Monday, June 21st  

Time: 12:00pm ET

For those not attending the conference, a replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days in the "Events & Presentations" section of OncoSec's website at https://ir.oncosec.com/events-presentations.  

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (the "Company," "OncoSec," "we" or "our") is a biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. OncoSec's lead immunotherapy investigational product candidate – TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid) – enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), a naturally occurring protein with immune-stimulating functions. The technology, which employs electroporation, is designed to produce a controlled, localized expression of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body. OncoSec has built a deep and diverse clinical pipeline utilizing TAVO™ as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors; with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology: anti-PD-1 non-responders. Results from recently completed clinical studies of TAVO™ have demonstrated a local immune response, and subsequently, a systemic effect as either a monotherapy or combination treatment approach along with an acceptable safety profile, warranting further development. In addition to TAVO™, OncoSec is identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its new Visceral Lesion Applicator (VLA), to target deep visceral lesions, such as liver, lung or pancreatic lesions. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

TAVO™ is a trademark of OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Company Contact

Brian Leuthner

Chief Operating Officer

investors@oncosec.com

Media Contact

Patrick Bursey

LifeSci Communications

+1-646-970-4688

pbursey@lifescicomms.com

 

