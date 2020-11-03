-- KEYNOTE-695 abstract selected to be featured for discussion led by Dr. Adil Daud during Virtual Poster Walk -- -- Company Symposium featuring Dr. Paolo Ascierto's discussion of KEYNOTE-695 data to be held on November 12, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. ET -- -- Additional abstracts on CORVax12, OncoSec's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, and on TAVO in metastatic TNBC selected as poster presentations --