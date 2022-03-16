SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oncue, the leading software and booking platform for the moving industry, today announced the hiring of three senior executives as members of its management teams in Product, Marketing and Strategy. The new executives are listed below.
Product
Audrey Donaldson has joined Oncue as Vice President, Product with responsibility for delivering an outstanding customer experience through product-led growth. Prior to joining Oncue, Audrey built and scaled the product team and operational processes at Shop-Ware, as the company quadrupled revenue and secured Series A funding. Prior to Shop-Ware, Audrey held leadership positions at TenkaLabs and Maker Media.
Marketing
Matt Cluney has joined Oncue as Vice President, Marketing where he will lead efforts to further elevate Oncue's public profile and enhance Oncue's go-to market and customer engagement strategies. Prior to Oncue, Matt was Chief Marketing Officer at Yardline, a New York-based fintech company. Prior to Yardline, Matt was Vice President for Brand and Product Marketing at OnDeck, the nation's largest online small business lender.
Strategy
John Beatty has joined Oncue as Head of Strategy. John will focus on helping scale Oncue to support its rapid growth and identify new market and customer opportunities. Prior to Oncue, John was Head of Logistics at Amazon Explore at Amazon and held a number of roles across pricing and operations, from Consumer Retail to the AWS Grand Challenge. Before Amazon, John worked in impact finance and product strategy for a mission-driven small business lender.
"We are thrilled to welcome Audrey, Matt and John to Oncue," said Kate DeWald, CEO of Oncue. "Each of these executives brings outstanding subject matter expertise and diverse leadership experience. As Oncue continues to accelerate its growth, we look forward to their contributions and collective commitment to helping moving companies prosper."
About Oncue
Founded in 2018, Oncue was designed to bring trust and transparency to the moving industry. Its innovative technology and on-demand booking service helps moving companies scale faster, work smarter and build better futures. Oncue's approach to helping moving business owners grow is groundbreaking and saves each of its customers 28 working days a year on average - time they can reinvest elsewhere without giving up any control of their business. To learn more about Oncue visit https://www.oncue.co/
