NEW YORK, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnDeck® (NYSE:ONDK), the leader in online lending for small business, announced today that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time, will be held in a virtual-only format in response to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.
Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting:
If you were a stockholder of record as of the close of business on March 9, 2020, you can attend the virtual annual meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/218473713 by entering the password ONDK2020. You will also need your control number to join the annual meeting. If you are a stockholder of record, your control number can be found on your proxy card. Once admitted, you may submit questions and vote during the annual meeting by following the instructions that will be available on the meeting website.
If you were a beneficial owner of our common stock as of the close of business on March 9, 2020 and want to attend the annual meeting, you must register in advance by submitting a legal proxy from your broker, bank, trustee or other nominee reflecting your OnDeck holdings along with your name and email address, to Computershare at legalproxy@computershare.com or by mail to: Computershare, On Deck Capital, Inc. Legal Proxy, P.O. Box 43001, Providence, RI 02940-3001. Requests for registration must be labeled as "Legal Proxy" and be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 5, 2020.
Stockholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the annual meeting by one of the methods described in the 2020 proxy materials. The proxy card included with the proxy materials and the voting instructions from your broker, bank, trustee or other nominee will not be updated to reflect the change in location. You may continue to use the proxy card or voting instructions to vote your common stock in connection with the annual meeting.
About OnDeck
OnDeck (NYSE: ONDK) is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small business. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online. Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of term loans and lines of credit customized for the needs of small business owners. The company also offers bank clients a comprehensive technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers through ODX, a wholly-owned subsidiary. OnDeck has provided over $13 billion in loans to customers in 700 different industries across the United States, Canada and Australia. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is rated 5 stars by Trustpilot. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com.
