ROYAL OAK, Mich., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One Cloud Services, LLC, a Liberty Center One company has acquired Atlanta, GA based Enterprise Hosting LLC, a boutique hosting firm that specializes in providing secure cloud computing and application hosting solutions for companies with critical business applications.
Enterprise has distinguished itself by providing what General Manager Mark Scully describes as an "outrageous level of customer service."
"We view ourselves as a customer service organization first and a technology company second," said Rex Smith, President of Liberty Center One. "That made Enterprise a great fit with our organization as we focus every day on providing great customer experiences."
One Cloud Services is a premiere provider of leading-edge cloud technology and colocation services built on enterprise level infrastructure within its data centers in Royal Oak, MI, Cincinnati, OH and Dallas, TX.
"Enterprise Hosting customers will gain access to a deeper suite of services that One Cloud Services offers including public and private cloud solutions, backup and disaster recovery, enterprise storage, and hosted desktops," said Jason Huebner, VP General Manager. "Plus, they will be able to take advantage of our self-service management portal that features software-defined networking for every aspect of their cloud services."
The synergy between the products offered by both One Cloud Services and Enterprise Hosting will enable a seamless integration of customers onto the One Cloud platform.
"Our team of experts has deep experience with migrating servers and storage from any type of environment without introducing downtime," said One Cloud Services VP and Chief Technology Officer, Steve Searles. "We've invested heavily in enterprise level infrastructure and work with accomplished technology partners such as Dell, Pure, Veeam, Citrix and Microsoft, to name a few. Using industry leading assets and tools enables us to provide a reliable and trusted network for our customers."
One Cloud Services' approach to data protection is a key differentiator in the cloud provider market. "We don't sell anything that is not covered by our data protection plan," explained Searles. "All of our production and disaster recovery storage are on all-flash NVME storage arrays and that allows all of our customer's data to be encrypted. We take snapshots every 4 hours and keep them for 7 days in the event of a data corruption event. Then every night, we back-up our customer's data to a different storage array, many times in a different availability zone. When it comes to customer data, our first mission is to protect its integrity and availability."
Enterprise Hosting customers will gain the benefits of One Cloud's data protection strategy along with an advanced DDoS Protection Plan that covers all customers.
"We are excited to welcome in all Enterprise Hosting customers to the One Cloud family," said Tim Mullahy Executive VP and Managing Director. "They will be gaining access to an expanded set of services and they will benefit greatly from the attention of a larger organization that operate with the same values they have come to expect from Mark Scully's team."
About One Cloud Services
One Cloud Services is a Liberty Center One company, headquartered in Royal Oak, MI. Liberty Center One is an IT delivery solutions company, focused on high-availability environments, both colocation and cloud and data protection. One Cloud Services provides public cloud, private cloud, disaster recovery, back-up, and remote desktop services out of three hardened data centers in Royal Oak, MI, Cincinnati, OH and Dallas, TX. Contact Liberty Center One by calling 248-336-7809, by visiting http://www.libertycenterone.com or by emailing tim.mullahy@libertycenterone.com.
About Enterprise Hosting
Enterprise Hosting was founded in 2005 and has grown to become one of the Midwest's premiere hosting and cloud solutions providers. Based out of Atlanta, GA, Enterprise provides technology solutions to small and medium size businesses.
